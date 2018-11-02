How to wear... the It knit

Nothing says winter like a new jumper, and this season's knits are making a strong statement for day and evening, with bold colours, oversized silhouettes and vibrant patterns.

With the nights drawing in and temperatures continuing to plunge, you'll want to wrap up warm, but instead of just grabbing a plain jumper on your way out the door as a handy extra layer, consider it the focal point of your outfit.

This winter, the focus is on the wear-anywhere knit. They can be slouchy jumpers for lounging about in, sophisticated workwear and even party-ready pieces.

On the catwalks, Erdem paired burgundy jumpers and cardigans with a brocade ballgown and a spangly metallic skirt for evening, while Preen by Thornton Bregazzi spliced Fair Isle knits and contrasted their patchwork jumpers with flowing florals, sequins and ruffles.

Chloe's full-sleeved knits accompanied pleats and fluid skirts with lace-up Victorian-inspired boots, Dior's were layered over midi and maxi skirts, and Isabel Marant nodded to the Americana trend by styling chunky knits with white denim and cowboy boots, giving the look an urban Parisian twist by using a jumper to soften a pair of snakeskin trousers.

Knitwear was varied, versatile and anything but boring.

Whether you prefer to play with colour, texture or pattern, there are stylish options to suit all budgets on the high street. The possibilities are near-endless, but the most popular styles are the cable knit, the argyle and the Fair Isle.

In the cable knits, the fit should be lightly oversized - it makes a striking sartorial impact without adding too much bulk. You also have the opportunity to go as bright as you want here, with vivid reds, yellows and blues proving particular hits. & Other Stories' golden knit amps up the texture with chain and leaf detailing. With crisp denim or a wool skirt and boots, it's the perfect antidote to grey winter days.

If you don't fancy a full jolt of colour, try Zara's version, which adds interest to the cable knit with graphic colour blocking.

The argyle has been reinvented for autumn, and this iteration is more punk than preppy. Topshop's cream roll-neck with a dash of argyle will really sing with a ruby red midi skirt and autumn's footwear hero, the hiker boot.

We love Massimo Dutti's violet mohair version, which will offset this season's heritage checks beautifully - combine tweeds or Prince of Wales check skirts and trousers with the rich hue to instantly update your workwear, or throw a boxy checked blazer on top with jeans for easy off-duty chic.

Then there's the Fair Isle, that most wintery of knits. Embrace the trend for 70s-inspired neutrals with a warm-toned jumper in rust or creamy hues, which just needs a pair of cords to finish the look.

For a smarter take, look to dark reds and purples, which can be layered under a navy or charcoal suit for the office, or help to dress down a pair of grey slacks with crisp white trainers.

If you're not satisfied with those, there are countless more trophy knits to choose from: fringed, striped, chopped-and-spliced or ruffled.

We're fans of Irish-Scottish father-daughter knitwear brand & Daughter, whose lambswool and cashmere jumpers are available in Brown Thomas - and would make an excellent early Christmas gift to yourself.

Irish Independent