How to wear... the disco collar

The 70s revival is still going strong and in 2020, it will only get stronger. The palette of browns and neutrals that took hold last season continues into spring, while we can expect to see plenty of flared trousers on the high street.

A more surprising trend, however, is the return of the disco collar, the elongated, exaggerated style reminiscent of Studio 54, the Bee Gees and John Travolta in his heyday.

We couldn't have predicted it would be Victoria Beckham leading the resurgence. She's not exactly the first to come to mind when we think 'disco', yet she's gone and given the 70s collar a posh makeover all of her own.

Shirts with long, pointy collars were among the stand-outs from her spring collection, tucked out and layered over the lapels of blazers and jackets in typical 70s fashion. Yet these were a much more polished, practical interpretation, rendered in subdued shades of pale lemon, burgundy and tan. The shirts were teamed with neutral tones (and a lot of layering - think polo necks underneath, with a blazer and a coat on top) for a highly attainable take on the look.

