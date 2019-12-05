How to wear... lace - the traditional fabric has gone from fusty to fresh

On the catwalks this season, Prada layered sheer black lace dresses over crisp blue or white shirting, while Gigi Hadid modelled a highly desirable lace pencil skirt underneath a military jacket. Gucci, meanwhile, opted for white lace tunics over grey wide-leg trousers, an intriguing proposition for workwear or an androgynous take on smart casual dressing.

Lace slip skirts abounded at Marc Jacobs, where a sequinned style was paired with a pussy-bow blouse and embroidered jacket, and Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, where a neutral-toned asymmetric skirt was layered over graphic tights, with a satin cowl-neck blouse tucked in.

There were a series of exquisite lace pieces at Alexander McQueen: a royal blue ruffled midi dress, a sharp blazer with lace inserts, a lace evening gown with pleated taffeta trim, and a series of skirts and gowns covered in tiers of white, red and black lace.

So it's no surprise that Kate Middleton turned to the British brand, one of her long-time favourites, in search of a new dress for the Royal Variety Performance last month. The resulting long gown, with its puffed sleeves, velvet trim and low back, was unusually dramatic for the duchess, and all the more striking for it - though the rest of us would be wise to avoid a light-coloured lining under black lace, which can end up cheapening the look and peep out too much behind the lace.

Kate has worn a number of black lace dresses before, but this one stood out from the pack: a timeless yet versatile piece, elevated by design details that add visual interest and dark drama.

For a formal look this party season, try Needle & Thread's floor-length sequin embellished gown with black lining - so much more exciting than another LBD. For more of a cocktail style, take inspiration from Noomi Rapace in a gorgeous Givenchy off-the-shoulder blouse in sultry black lace. The top is eye-catching enough on its own, so you can keep the rest of your outfit simple with black tailored trousers and plain pumps.

To bring a masculine edge to the look, Prada paired its delicate lace pieces with clompy lace-up boots, the footwear of the season and a style that makes for an unexpected and intriguing accompaniment to lace dresses, skirts and blouses.

Isabelle Huppert illustrates how to do low-effort, high-impact party dressing in a statement knit and trophy skirt, as featured here last week. Swap the ubiquitous silky slip skirts for a black lace midi like Isabelle and you can finish it off with anything from glittering knits to white button-downs to embellished crop tops.

Alternatively, try a skirt with a lace trim, a more accessible take on the trend. Reiss's navy version livens up that wardrobe staple, the pleated midi, and needs only a fitted tank tucked in, with strappy shoes to complete the look.

Skirts and tops with lace details are a great option for days that call for desk-to-drinks dressing, as so many do around this time of year. Plus, a peek of lace can soften a sharp blazer, trousers or pencil skirt.

Next's top with lace sleeves can be worn with smart trousers for work or evenings out, or with jeans on the weekend, while a lace midi dress or camisole top becomes wearable for day with a fine knit polo neck or boxy white T-shirt underneath. It looks less full-on, while still keeping things interesting.

