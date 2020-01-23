How to wear... cargo pants

If there's one thing in fashion women are united on, it's pockets. A dress with pockets is always an easier sell, and gowns with pockets tend to get everyone very excited on the red carpet, as seen recently on Margot Robbie and Ana de Armas at the Golden Globes.

The absence of pockets on modern womenswear means we have become a nation of bag ladies, many of us carrying around a variety of totes in addition to a large handbag.

Luckily, pockets are big news for 2020. Specifically, pockets on utility trousers or 'cargo pants', as they're more commonly known. While they may not be able to hold every hairbrush, phone charger, packet of mints and tube of lipstick we consider 'essential', they offer considerably more storage than a pair of skinny jeans or leggings.

Fashion is cutting loose this year, with a much baggier silhouette reigning on the catwalks. Last year saw street-style stars and Instagram models embrace the return of cargo pants, but this season's incarnation is more accessible for real life.

