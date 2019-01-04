How Meghan Markle blazed her own fashion trail independent of Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle is treading the line when it comes to her wardrobe since being propelled into the international spotlight as a royal.

Britain's new Duchess of Sussex is no stranger to the specifics of styling thanks to her seven years on hit US drama Suits, during which time she and best friend - and stylist - Jessica Mulroney perfected her signature aesthetic. Over the last two years, as her relationship with now-husband Prince Harry has moved apace, she has struggled somewhat to adapt to the restrictions that come with royal style, so she turned to an unlikely ally, Kate Middleton.

Elle reports that Kate offered advice in what to wear and how it's done to her sister-in-law, despite rumours of a feud between the two.

"Kate has been on hand to help guide Meghan with advice about certain designers and royal protocol," a source told the magazine. The former actress made a "conscious effort" to avoid dressing like Middleton to minimise the inevitable comparisons between the two.

(L-R front row) Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a ceremony to present a new Queen's Colour to the Royal Air Force (RAF) at Buckingham Palace in London on July 10, 2018 to mark its centenary

Mulroney is still her go-to style consultant and because of the countries between them, work out looks well in advance, while the Duchess of Cambridge avails of the services of long-standing royal aide Natasha Archer.

“Meghan is conscious of making her work wardrobe become too trend-conscious,” thy added. “Meghan is still new to this and aware everyone [is] still watching her, and wants to be respectful and doesn't want her style to take away from the very important work she’s doing.”

Meghan has been criticised for her preference of high-end labels and reportedly accumulated a handbag collection worth €50,000 in 2018, in comparison to Kate, whose appreciation of high street fashion, particularly British brands, is well documented.

Meanwhile, as her marriage to Harry comes under further scrutiny, more figures from her past are coming forward to shed some light on her behind the scenes personality. A feature documenting Markle's checkered family history in Vanity Fair was published last month, most of which focused on her relationship with her estranged father Thomas and half siblings Samantha and Thomas Jr, in a bid to illuminate some of the history informing their current - and very public - rift. But one line from a former co-star is recirculating, one which attempts to highlight her personality and the role she plays in her turbulent family life.

"Meghan’s goal was always becoming a household name," a source said. "She’s insanely smart and poised, but very, very guarded. She’s not a person you can actually be friends with. She’s the type of person who is best friends with her stylist."

Mulroney is also a master of discretion, keeping Meghan and Harry's relationship secret back in 2016, with the prince hiding out in the Mulroneys home when the news leaked, and she recently joined them as the pregnant royal's personal stylist during some time during their tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

