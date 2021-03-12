| 7.3°C Dublin

How frenzy around Simone Rocha’s H&M limited edition collection shows profits can be made by savvy ‘fashion flippers’

The Dublin-born designer triggered online meltdowns as early-morning shoppers flocked to the store’s website looking to bag a bargain

H&amp;M's global marketing strategy for Simone Rocha's range, featuring actress Daisy Edgar-Jones, triggered intense desire Expand

Bairbre Power Twitter Email

A four-fold increase in value over a matter of hours is enough to make the eyes of hardcore financial professionals water – but that's fashion for you!

Investors look to gold bullion, diamonds, oil, property, stock and shares to make a profit but what about limited edition Simone Rocha frocks and how they can spiral in just hours?

The 34-year-old Dublin-born designer triggered online meltdowns yesterday as early-morning shoppers flocked to the H&M website to purchase items from her collaboration with the Swedish high-street brand which carried her signature handwriting, but at a fraction of Simone's normal retail prices.

