How frenzy around Simone Rocha’s H&M limited edition collection shows profits can be made by savvy ‘fashion flippers’

A four-fold increase in value over a matter of hours is enough to make the eyes of hardcore financial professionals water – but that's fashion for you!

Investors look to gold bullion, diamonds, oil, property, stock and shares to make a profit but what about limited edition Simone Rocha frocks and how they can spiral in just hours?

The 34-year-old Dublin-born designer triggered online meltdowns yesterday as early-morning shoppers flocked to the H&M website to purchase items from her collaboration with the Swedish high-street brand which carried her signature handwriting, but at a fraction of Simone's normal retail prices.

This 'fraction of' factor whipped up the online desire and it was a profitable morning’s work for some savvy fashion flippers who managed to get onto the H&M site and within hours, items were being posted for resale on eBay for up to four times the H&M prices.

Flipping property for profit is nothing new and when it comes to fashion flipping, the annual H&M celebrity designer collaborations have been an annual hotspot where desperately sought-after items later command eye-watering price when sold on.

Read More

The 109-piece Balmain collection back in 2015 triggered massive sales for H&M. But it was the resale prices that some of the Olivier Rousteing ‘hero’ pieces later achieved online that woke up some savvy shoppers to this very lucrative practice of being a ‘middleman’ or facilitator.

Their designer collabs with Stella McCartney, Karl Lagerfeld, Alexander Wang, Lanvin and Versace have brought out the collectors in force, as do H&M’s Studio and Conscious collections.

Sadly for genuine Simone Rocha fans, the circumstances around her keenly awaited ‘collab’ were not in our favour as the normal bricks and mortar option to queue from dawn outside H&M flagship stores was out of the equation due to the pandemic.

Instead, her Irish fans found themselves in an e-commerce race with the rest of the world to get online.

The race to bag that creamy pink dress for €159 compared to prices of five to 10 times that for one from Simone's exclusive, eponymous brand was stressful. And in my own case, a waste of time.

Two hours of my life I will never get back, staring at a pink landing page online on my laptop and frantically refreshing the H&M app on my phone only to find when I did eventually get in after 9am that everything was sold. Three very disappointing words. Out of stock.

I will admit I did consider trying the US route because they were launching later but when I saw my dress was selling there for $299, plus there was the risk of attracting additional customs charges, I cooled my jets and didn’t wake up my pal at an ungodly hour in New York.

In fairness, we all knew it was a limited edition collection and to try and manage that, H&M limited shopping to two pieces per customers.

However the desire was global, not surprisingly really when you consider that Simone, despite her youth, already has her own stores in London, New York and Hong Kong. A necklace of retail spread strategically across the world as her brand enters it second decade.

The Dubliner is a big favourite with shoppers in China but the server for H&M’s Chinese website and app reportedly crashed after the capsule collection was released at midnight. Whatever about being empty handed, I was even more curious as the day progressed yesterday about my modus operandi, and if I had contributed to my failure by constantly refreshing on the phone app.

Staring at a pink landing page from 8am, I suffered in silence unaware that, meanwhile, fellow Rocha fans were melting the hands off their kitchen clocks because the school run was imminent and they desperately needed to shop.

Websites crashing around coveted fashion items is nothing new. When Kate Middleton wore the brown bird dress designed by Dubliner Orla Kiely, the designer’s website crashed due to the demand.

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, has been spotted wearing Simone’s earrings and with her H&M ones coming in at an accessible €27.99, the race was on yesterday to try and bag those along with her trademark brogues, more expensive at €219.

The H&M global marketing strategy featuring actress Daisy Edgar-Jones wearing a €79.99 sequinned bra triggered intense desire especially with Rocha's adoring Gen-Z fans who crave her whimsical, feminine touch. Will their zeal convert now to joining a bidding race on resale sites to bag the dresses and pink coat that have featured in spreads by all the glossy magazines and newspapers since the middle of January?

For most of us, there is still one avenue to success – all be it a very slim one – and that’s returns.

The question is this: how long will it take for H&M to deliver all the items purchased online yesterday? They are dispatched from Europe so if it takes only a few days for them to be sent out and then customers decide to return them because they bought the wrong size, or the fit doesn’t suit them, how quickly will these items go back up online?

Are we destined to spend the next few days and weeks clicking back into the website, desperately looking for crumbs of comfort?

In the past, I’ve often come across a hero piece from an earlier Studio collection that was returned to store and when you find it months later, you hop on it like a joyous fashion hunter. No chance of that happening here though. H&M made it clear that purchases can only be returned online.

I suspect that if customers were fortunate enough to have made it onto the website yesterday while so many of us floundered, they will keep the pieces or share them with their friends. Or perhaps, mindful of the growing value of the piece in the pink shopping bags with pretty pink ribbons, they may well resort to online and start looking for bids.

One of the world’s top largest apparel retailers, H&M’s designer ‘collabs’ only make up a tiny percentage of their overall sales. Irrespective of the number of units sold, and her designer’s fee, for Simone Rocha, this has been an important brand-building exercise and the information it will give her about her new customers from the high street will be useful in approaching content in her own exclusive brand.

For the customers who couldn’t log on yesterday, I’ve heard of plenty who took their cash and pursued Simone Rocha on international sites where they availed of discounted sales items from previous seasons.

I have no doubt that when Nikki Creedon reopens her Havana shop in Dublin's Donnybrook – the exclusive stockist of Simone Rocha’s high-end range in Ireland - the shop will see new curious customers coming in for a little ‘touchy feely’ of the designer’s range.

And if she checks her website, the numbers checking out Simone’s newly arrived SS21 collection will no doubt have increased too. Curiosity about this talented Dubliner is destined to only increase from here on in.