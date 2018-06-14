Style Style Talk

Thursday 14 June 2018

Here's your last minute Father's Day gift guide

Father's Day Gift Guide 2018
Caitlin McBride

What to get the father figure in your life ahead of Father's Day this Sunday.

From top left to right:

1. Zip-up jumper, €95 by Original Penguin at stockists nationwide

2. World's Best Dad mug, €1.50 at Dealz

3. 'The Field' movie poster, starting at €12 from www.homebird.ie

4. 'Papaccino' pyjamas, €27 from Marks & Spencer

5. Striped jacket, €115 from Next

6. Tiger Woods autobiography, €28 at Eason

7. Whiskey wedge, including glass, €22 by Root7 at Brown Thomas

8. Aviator style sunglasses, €189 by will.i.am at Specsavers

9. Double fold credit card case in Chocolate Brown Saffiand, €52.50 by Aspinal of London at www.aspinaloflondon.com

10. Facial cleanser, €20 by David Beckham's House 99 for L'Oreal at pharmacies nationwide

11. Neroli Portofino Eau de Pardum, €188 by Tom Ford

12. Limited edition iced coffee capsules, 45c each from Nespresso

13. Dream silver cufflinks, €125 by Mairead de Blaca

14. Rose gold finish bevelled watch, €206.50 by Simon Carter at www.simoncarter.com and Arnotts

15. 'Do Not Disturb' novelty socks, €1.50 at Dealz

16. Tool pen, €1.50 at Dealz

16. Saddler Bolinder weekend bag, €349 at Avoca

17. 'Hike of your Life' at Cliffs of Moher, €52 with Airbnb Experiences at www.airbnb.co.uk/experiences

18. Flamingo beach shorts, €5at Penneys

19. Sebago boat shoes, €110 at www.sebago.co.uk

20. Smart phone speaker, €29.95 at Avoca

21.  Phoenix 57cm Charcoal Kettle BBQ, €95.99 at Woodie's DIY

Online Editors

