Here's the tiny detail that Blake Lively had custom made to ensure Ryan Reynolds was with her at the Met Gala
Blake Lively is a famed scene stealer at the Met Gala.
Since her first time sashaying down the red carpet at the annual New York City ball in 2010, her couture gowns get grander every time and this year's Versace dress (which required a party bus to transport) was no exception.
Normally she's joined by husband of four years Ryan Reynolds, who is busy promoting Deadpool 2 and skipped the celebrations. She kept him and their two daughters James (three) and Ines (one) close to her heart for the night though with some custom embellishment on her Judith Leiber clutch.
The Gossip Girl star had her husband's surname and their three initials adorn her clutch.
Another detail you might have missed? Her stained glass manicure, perfectly in keeping with the theme of the night: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.
Online Editors
