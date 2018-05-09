Style Style Talk

Wednesday 9 May 2018

Here's the tiny detail that Blake Lively had custom made to ensure Ryan Reynolds was with her at the Met Gala

Blake Lively attends Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Caitlin McBride

Blake Lively is a famed scene stealer at the Met Gala.

Since her first time sashaying down the red carpet at the annual New York City ball in 2010, her couture gowns get grander every time and this year's Versace dress (which required a party bus to transport) was no exception.

Normally she's joined by husband of four years Ryan Reynolds, who is busy promoting Deadpool 2 and skipped the celebrations. She kept him and their two daughters James (three) and Ines (one) close to her heart for the night though with some custom embellishment on her Judith Leiber clutch.

The Gossip Girl star had her husband's surname and their three initials adorn her clutch.

Another detail you might have missed? Her stained glass manicure, perfectly in keeping with the theme of the night: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

