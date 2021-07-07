Sporting grey hairs on the red carpet used to be the ultimate fashion faux-pas.

We’re so accustomed to seeing female celebrities groomed to within an inch of their lives for high-profile events, their hair coloured and styled to perfection to match their designer ensembles.

The 74th Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film "Annette" in competition - Cannes, France, July 6, 2021. Jury member Kleber Mendonca Filho on stage. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The 74th Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film "Annette" in competition - Cannes, France, July 6, 2021. Jury member Melanie Laurent on stage. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The 74th Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film "Annette" in competition - Cannes, France, July 6, 2021. Spike Lee, Jury President of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, and Jury members Mati Diop, Jessica Hausner, Melanie Laurent, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mylene Farmer, Tahar Rahim, Song Kang-ho, Kleber Mendonca Filho on stage. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

The 74th Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film "Annette" in competition - Red Carpet arrivals - Cannes, France, July 6, 2021. Mati Diop, Mylene Farmer and Tahar Rahim pose. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

The 74th Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film "Annette" in competition - Cannes, France, July 6, 2021. Jury member Mylene Farmer on stage. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

The 74th Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film "Annette" in competition - Cannes, France, July 6, 2021. Jury member Melanie Laurent on stage. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The 74th Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film "Annette" in competition - Cannes, France, July 6, 2021. Director Bong Joon-ho on stage. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The 74th Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film "Annette" in competition - Red Carpet arrivals - Cannes, France, July 6, 2021. Actor Jessica Chastain poses. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

The 74th Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film "Annette" in competition - Red Carpet arrivals - Cannes, France, July 6, 2021. Photographers take pictures as model Bella Hadid poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

The 74th Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film "Annette" in competition - Red Carpet arrivals - Cannes, France, July 6, 2021. Spike Lee, Jury President of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, and Jury members Jessica Hausner, Melanie Laurent, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mylene Farmer, Tahar Rahim pose. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

The 74th Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film "Annette" in competition - Red Carpet arrivals - Cannes, France, July 6, 2021. Actors Iris Berben, Andie MacDowell and Helen Mirren pose. REUTERS/Johanna Geron TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The 74th Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film "Annette" in competition - Cannes, France, July 6, 2021. Actor Adam Driver attends. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The 74th Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film "Annette" in competition - Red Carpet arrivals - Cannes, France, July 6, 2021. A guest poses. REUTERS/Johanna Geron TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The 74th Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film "Annette" in competition - Cannes, France, July 6, 2021. Jodie Foster receives the honorary Palme d'Or prize from Pedro Almodovar. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Candice Swanepoel poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Annette' and the opening ceremony of the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Jodie Foster, who will receive an honorary Palme d'Or during the opening ceremony, poses for photographers at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Bella Hadid poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Annette' and the opening ceremony of the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Jury member Kleber Mendonca Filho appears at the opening ceremony of the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Andie MacDowell poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Annette' and the opening ceremony of the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Jury president Spike Lee appears at the opening ceremony of the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Helen Mirren, left, and Taylor Hackford pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Annette' and the opening ceremony of the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Jury members Mati Diop, from left, Kleber Mendonca Filho, Jessica Hausner, Tahar Rahim, Mylene Farmer, Melanie Laurent, Spike Lee, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Kang-Ho Song pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Annette' and the opening ceremony of the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Jury members Melanie Laurent, from left, Mati Diop, Spike Lee, Jessica Hausner and Mylene Farmer pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Annette' and the opening ceremony of the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Maggie Gyllenhaal poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Annette' and the opening ceremony of the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Carla Bruni poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Annette' and the opening ceremony of the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

John Savage poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Annette' and the opening ceremony of the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Adam Driver, from left, Marion Cotillard and director Leos Carax pose for photographers at the photo call for the film Annette at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Soko poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Annette' and the opening ceremony of the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Jodie Foster poses with her honorary Palme d'Or at the opening ceremony of the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

But with the pandemic came a whole new set of societal norms when it came to our personal appearance.

After all, when you’re trying to survive through a global crisis with your mental and physical health intact, worrying about a few grey hairs sprouting at the back of your head seems not only superficial, but just daft.

Read More

That’s why it was so refreshing that now we’re emerging from the pandemic, some new trends seem here to stay, including embracing your natural hair colour.

Leading the charge on this is ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ actress Andie MacDowell, who looked stunning at the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday night.

Expand Close Actor Andie MacDowell poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Actor Andie MacDowell poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

She wore a blue gown with a black tasseled trim, while her silver hair was styled into loose waves. She was all smiles as she embraced her actor friends Helen Mirren (75) and Iris Berben (70) as they posed for pictures on the red carpet.

Oscar-winner Jodie Foster was also in attendance and looked every inch the A-lister as she too sported a more natural look when it came to her hair colour.

We’re so used to seeing lithe young stars in barely-there gowns stealing all the attention at these kind of events so it was utterly refreshing to see some older women claiming the headlines for a change.

Let’s not forget that MacDowell (63) once featured in ads for box dyes where she spoke about being ‘worth it’ and is still L’Oreal’s longest-serving spokesmodel, having signed with them in 1986.

Speaking about her decision to free herself from the tyranny of the constant upkeep that comes with keeping the greys at bay, she said she’s “enjoying it right now.”

She showed off her new look in an interview with Drew Barrymore in February where she said she stopped colouring it during lockdown.

"You could see my roots, and my daughters kept telling me that I looked bad ass. And the idea that I could look bad ass really appealed to me. So I went for it, and I am enjoying it,” she said.

"I always correct people: ‘It’s not grey, it’s silver. It’s not that I’m letting myself go. I don’t think of it that way."

Referring to herself as a “silver fox”, she said that she hasn’t ruled out colouring it again.

Expand Close Actor Andie MacDowell poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Actor Andie MacDowell poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

But the move towards a more natural and less high-maintenance look has been slowly gathering pace for a while. Mask wearing and social distancing has allowed us to be a little more relaxed with regard to our general upkeep.

Plus it’s not just A-list movie stars that have embraced a less rigid attitude when it comes to their personal grooming.

Irish ‘Love Island’ star Maura Higgins earned plaudits for posting a picture of her grey hairs during lockdown wit the caption ‘50 shades of grey.’ Afterwards, she said she told Independent.ie how she has never received such a huge reaction from her 3m followers.

She said that she got so many people thanking her for speaking about having grey hairs and she felt it was important to show realistic pictures on social media.

“I got people in my DM’s saying ‘Oh my God, I've had grey hair since I was 21 and I’ve never told anyone. I was so embarrassed but now looking at your story, it makes me feel so much better about myself.

"So when you see DM’s like that coming into your phone, you know it’s worth it,” she said.