Forget Paris Couture, cast your eye towards Berlin Fashion Week for under the radar style inspiration
Berlin is emerging as one of the must-follow fashion weeks of the year. While the the international fashion pack are in Paris for Couture Week, cast your eye a hop, skip and jump away to Germany.
Not only does it take pride of place as a summertime event, taking place during the first week of July, but it's growing in numbers and popularity every year. This year, the focus shifted towards sustainable fashion and segments on technology's influence on the industry. Here are some of the most memorable moments of the week:
Marina Hoermanseder's rock star dress
Austrian designer Marina Hoermanseder's collection was a colourful display of textures and trends in one presentation at the SEZ on Landsberger Allee. The clothes were showcased to the backdrop of an American 'Prom Night', created as an immersive experience similar to Karl Lagerfeld's shows with Chanel. She gave a SS20 update to her breathtaking bubblegum corset, a hand-sculpted leather dress in neon. It's little wonder that Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Taylor Swift are fans of hers.
Political statements
Designers showing in Berlin are particularly focused on sending message through their - and your - clothes. Since Maria Grazia Chiuri began emblazoning 'We Should All Be Feminists' on Dior's t-shirts and Viktor & Rolf started sharing Instagram-friendly saying on their couture dresses; clothes need to say something.
Rebekka Ruetz sent models down the runway in oversized t-shirts with hashtag statemetns like #Let'sLeadNotFollow, #KissMyAss and #MyPussymyChoice.
Copy-Kate looks
Riani's new line took inspiration from travel and Mediterranean hotels, producing a nearly all-white collection, including a similar dress that Kate Middleton wore to Wimbledon last week. Kate's option was a more tailored take on a look that would have looked out of place in Princess Diana's closet in the 80s.
The Buckenmaier family which run the line, say they adopt a more natural approach every year, while still retaining its element of fun.
Supermodel guests
Big name brands like Hugo Boss and Perry Ellis threw the to-be-expected parties we associate with Fashion Week. This year, Victoria's Secret Angel Stella Maxwell and Canadian supermodel Winnie Harlow added the star power to a bash at Wriezener Karree. Rita Ora launched her Thomas Sabo debut jewellery collection during the festivities as well.
Street style
Always save the best for last! Street style remains the most enduring appeal of any fashion week in the world and Berlin is no exception. Think sleek, colourful styles and naturally chic women with the confidence to pull it off.
Online Editors
