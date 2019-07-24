Fore fashion: the elegant style of Shane Lowry's wife Wendy

There’s something to be said for the dying art of style simplicity.

In a world in which everyone wants to outdo one another; earning the most column inches and developing the most loyal Instagram following, some most deserving of their fame appreciate the elegance of understatement.

Wendy Lowry falls into the latter category. A trained nurse from Offaly, she met husband Shane on a “random night out” in 2012, sparks flew instantly and by 2016, they were married in a characteristically low-key New York ceremony. In Shane’s own words, Wendy prefers life away from the spotlight and you’re more likely to find her discreetly cheering on her husband from the sidelines than taking part in any headline-grabbing activities on the green.

There are no drastic hair changes and no flashy designer bags on display. She has only twice put herself forward voluntarily, both times in her husband's support: in 2016, when she caddied for him at Augusta and last night, when she beamed by his side at his Homecoming to Offaly after his historic British Open win.

Republic Of Ireland's Shane Lowry wife Wendy Honner and daughter at The Open Championship 2019 at Royal Portrush Golf Club

She was dressed in a pair of white skinny jeans, a semi-sheer white t-shirt and a pink gingham oversized blazer by Zara. The hint of her impeccable - and expensive - taste was piled on her wrist in the form of a diamond and white gold Tiffany T bracelet worth €3,600, a diamond tennis bracelet and her dazzling engagement ring.

On Sunday, she was dressed appropriately for the intermittent weather in a cream wax raincoat over her all-black ensemble, elevating her look with a pair of Valentine’s Rockstud wellies; a rainy-day essential for €775.

Wendy has mastered the art of balancing high-end style with being a hands-on mother to boisterous two-year-old daughter Irish: this usually means flexible skinny jeans or leggings, flat shoes and sunglasses.

Earlier this year in Abu Dhabi, she dressed for comfort in a pair of mesh panel leggings by Lululemon, white ‘Cosmic Love’ t-shirt and and a pair of oversized cat eye sunglasses by Dolce & Gabbana.

At the Masters in April, she and Iris wore matching white caddy jumpsuits with Lowry emblazoned on the back and the only giveaways of her flawless taste once againt remained in her accessories: a delicate floating diamond necklace, a knotted Cartier bracelet, an Apple watch and a pair of Clubround Ray Ban sunglasses.

A woman's wedding dress says a lot about her personal style and Wendy's decision to choose a vintage-inspired dress by Stephanie Allin, a dead-ringer for Audrey Hepburn's iconic Givenchy dress at the 1954 Oscars is no coincidence. At their wedding three years ago, Shane and Wendy invited family and close friends to their nuptials, reportedly at her behest. Wendy is a classic case of wearing your clothes instead of them wearing you and she has perfected it down to a T.

Shane Lowry of Ireland celebrates with wife Wendy Honner and daughter Iris Lowry on the 18th green after winning during Day Four of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 19, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

It's of little surprise that Wendy was honoured so publicly by her husband of three years, who thanked her for her enduring support.

"There was plenty of times I have been crying myself to sleep or wondering am I able to keep going but when you have a good strong woman behind you it makes it easier,” he said. “I owe a lot to her.”

