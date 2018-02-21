Style Style Talk

Wednesday 21 February 2018

Dua Lipa leads wacky fashion at the BRITs in marshmallow-inspired dress: all the red carpet arrivals

(L to R) Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, Paloma Faith and Myleene Klass at the 2018 BRITs
(L to R) Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, Paloma Faith and Myleene Klass at the 2018 BRITs
Dua Lipa attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
It's a busy week for A-list awards ceremonies across the water.

Days after the BAFTAs, the Brit Awards will celebrate the best in British and international music tonight at London's O2 arena. Among the guests are Ed Sheeran, Rita Ora and Dua Lipa in an instantly iconic pink layered tulle dress, reminiscent of Rihanna at the 2015 Grammys.

This year's crop of celebrities honoured Time's Up by carrying white stem roses.

For all the red carpet arrivals, see our gallery below:

British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa blows a kiss as she poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018 in London on February 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN
British singer-songwriter Fleur East poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018 in London on February 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN /
Spanish-born singer-songwriter Mabel poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018 in London on February 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN
British singer-songwriter Anne-Marie poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018 in London on February 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN
Gemma Atkinson attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
Grace Chatto of British electronic music group 'Clean Bandit' poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018 in London on February 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN
Maggie Rogers attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018 in London on February 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN
Ward Thomas attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
British singer Paloma Faith poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018 in London on February 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN
Clara Amfo attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018 in London on February 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN
Clara Paget attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
Jorja Smith attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
Jessie Ware attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
Paloma Faith attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
British television presenter Maya Jama, girlfriend of British grime and hip-hop artist Stormzy, poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018 in London on February 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN
Fleur East attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
Tallia Storm attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
Dua Lipa attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

