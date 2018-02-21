Dua Lipa leads wacky fashion at the BRITs in marshmallow-inspired dress: all the red carpet arrivals
It's a busy week for A-list awards ceremonies across the water.
Days after the BAFTAs, the Brit Awards will celebrate the best in British and international music tonight at London's O2 arena. Among the guests are Ed Sheeran, Rita Ora and Dua Lipa in an instantly iconic pink layered tulle dress, reminiscent of Rihanna at the 2015 Grammys.
This year's crop of celebrities honoured Time's Up by carrying white stem roses.
For all the red carpet arrivals, see our gallery below:
Online Editors
