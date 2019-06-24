Denmark's Crown Princess Mary displays chic summer style in Paris with Brigitte Macron

The 47-year-old, who is next in line to the Danish throne thanks to her marriage to Crown Prince Frederik, has set the tone for royal fashion in a modern age and is often credited with influencing choices by Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Spain's Queen Letizia. The former advertising executive from Australia met with French first lady Brigitte Macron, the 66-year-old former teacher who has a following all her own thanks to her age-defying ensembles, during a de-facto state visit.

Mary is in Paris on a two-day visit and made the most of the interest surrounding her trip, satiating the appetites of royal fashion watchers with a pink tulle maxi skirt and white silk sleeveless top at the Danish ambassador's residence on Sunday night and a meeting with Mrs Macron today.

She arrived at the House of Denmark, an exhibition space along the iconic Champs-Élysées which presents Danish cultural and commercial interests, in addition to hosting a Danish-themed restaurant on another floor and providing office space on another. Mary, who has mastered contemporary professional dress in a way that so few other royals have, opted for a pink lace ankle length dress by, a pair of baby pink patent heels and a nude woven clutch.

Danish Crown Princess Mary arrives at the House of Denmark in Paris, June 23, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Macron has often been the glue of a well-received diplomatic ensemble and matched with Mary last year August in complementary cranberry outfits, and has also aligned with US first lady Melania Trump and Belgium's Queen Mathilde.

For a visit to the Centre Georges Pompidou modern art museum, she changed into a Hugo Boss checked midi dress, black clutch and belt and pearl drop earrings. While other royals have been slow to adapt in supporting the design community, Mary has often been spotted front and centre at Copenhagen Fashion Week

Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, and Danish Crown Princess Mary arrive for a visit at the Centre Georges Pompidou modern art museum in Paris, France, June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Online Editors