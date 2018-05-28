Claudine Keane's white draped mini-dress is the most talked about look from the CARI summer lunch
Claudine Keane has expensive taste.
The mother-of-two, who has been married to Irish footballer Robbie Keane for eight years, always ensures she's in town for the annual CARI summer lunch at Dublin's Shelbourne Hotel and took advance of the sunny temperatures with a bright and breezy combination.
Claudine's white mini-dress with front ruching and draping detail was just the starting point because, as usual, it was her accessories game that won the most talked about look of the event. She opted for muted metallic accessories, including a Chanel quilted gold velvet purse and a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti's iconic three-strap sandals, which retail for €695.
The CARI lunch, which is organised by patron Miriam Ahern and helps children who are affected by sexual abuse, providing therapy and counselling services to those in need. Every year, Miriam is joined by her supportive daughters Cecelia Ahern, who stunned in a two-tone dress from Zara, and Georgina Ahern-Byrne's contrasting pink floaty number.
Also spotted at the event was Alan Hughes and Karl Broderick.
