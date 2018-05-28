Style Style Talk

Monday 28 May 2018

Claudine Keane's white draped mini-dress is the most talked about look from the CARI summer lunch

(L to R) Claudine Keane, Cecelia, Miriam and Georgina Ahern, Alan Hughes and Karl Broderick
(L to R) Claudine Keane, Cecelia, Miriam and Georgina Ahern, Alan Hughes and Karl Broderick
Claudine Keane at the annual CARI charity Summer Lunch at The Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Cecelia Ahern, Miriam Ahern and Georgina Byrne at the annual CARI charity Summer Lunch at The Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Claudine Keane at the annual CARI charity Summer Lunch at The Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Claudine Keane at the annual CARI charity Summer Lunch at The Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Alan Hughes and Karl Broderick at the annual CARI charity Summer Lunch at The Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Megan Connery and Amanda Davitt at the annual CARI charity Summer Lunch at The Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Miriam Ahern at the annual CARI charity Summer Lunch at The Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Miriam Ahern and Terry McCoy at the annual CARI charity Summer Lunch at The Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Valerie Reilly at the annual CARI charity Summer Lunch at The Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Cecelia Ahern and sister Georgina Byrne at the annual CARI charity Summer Lunch at The Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Georgina Byrne at the annual CARI charity Summer Lunch at The Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Cecelia Ahern at the annual CARI charity Summer Lunch at The Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Cecelia Ahern and sister Georgina Byrne at the annual CARI charity Summer Lunch at The Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Cecelia Ahern, Miriam Ahern and Georgina Byrne at the annual CARI charity Summer Lunch at The Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Claudine Keane has expensive taste.

The mother-of-two, who has been married to Irish footballer Robbie Keane for eight years, always ensures she's in town for the annual CARI summer lunch at Dublin's Shelbourne Hotel and took advance of the sunny temperatures with a bright and breezy combination.

Claudine's white mini-dress with front ruching and draping detail was just the starting point because, as usual, it was her accessories game that won the most talked about look of the event. She opted for muted metallic accessories, including a Chanel quilted gold velvet purse and a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti's iconic three-strap sandals, which retail for €695.

The CARI lunch, which is organised by patron Miriam Ahern and helps children who are affected by sexual abuse, providing therapy and counselling services to those in need. Every year, Miriam is joined by her supportive daughters Cecelia Ahern, who stunned in a two-tone dress from Zara, and Georgina Ahern-Byrne's contrasting pink floaty number.

Claudine Keane at the annual CARI charity Summer Lunch at The Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Claudine Keane at the annual CARI charity Summer Lunch at The Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Also spotted at the event was Alan Hughes and Karl Broderick.

Cecelia Ahern, Miriam Ahern and Georgina Byrne at the annual CARI charity Summer Lunch at The Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Cecelia Ahern, Miriam Ahern and Georgina Byrne at the annual CARI charity Summer Lunch at The Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Alan Hughes and Karl Broderick at the annual CARI charity Summer Lunch at The Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Alan Hughes and Karl Broderick at the annual CARI charity Summer Lunch at The Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Online Editors

Related Content

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section