Monday 29 July 2019

Charlene McKenna emerges as the breakout style star during Peaky Blinders promotional tour

Natasha O'Keeffe, Helen McCrory, Caryn Mandabach, Sophie Rundle and Charlene McKenna attend the "Peaky Blinders" BFI TV Preview at BFI Southbank on July 23, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Charlene McKenna attends the premiere of the 5th season of "Peaky Blinders" at Birmingham Town Hall on July 18, 2019 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)
Charlene McKenna (left), Sophie Rundle (centre) and Natasha O’Keeffe (right) attending the Peaky Blinders Series Five World Premiere held at Birmingham Town Hall (Jacob King/PA)
Caitlin McBride

As one of Ireland's most revered actresses, Charlene McKenna is no stranger to what works on a red carpet.

The Monaghan native (35) has been busy promoting the fifth season of Peaky Blinders and has mastered the art of standing out from the crowd without trying too hard, an almost impossible feat for any star. First, it was the  mint green Oscar de la Renta blazer mini-dress secured from a vintage store, paired with fuschia accessories in the form of her pumps, clutch and drop earrings, all second-hand finds as part of her support for sustainable fashion.

That eye-catching look set the tone for the remainder of her appearances, but she flipped expectation on its head with an elegant ensemble at an event for the British Film Institute in London. Charlene, always an ardent supporter of Irish fashion at events through the years, wore a two-tone pink combination by Emma Manley, one of our strongest rising fashion talents.

Her blush pink v-neck top, the Mia peplum blouse, one of Manley's signature spring/summer '19 pieces, was the perfect antidote to her salmon wide leg trousers, and a complementary addition to her castmates' bright attire.

“We look like macaroons," she wrote on Instagram. "To everyone asking, Cillian’s filming. Some of us are working while some of us are parading around like Parisian confectionary in 3000 degree heat?!

