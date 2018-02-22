Brits 2018: Is the worst dressed red carpet ever?
Confused? You're not the only one.
Dua Lipa
Let's start on a high: Dua Lipa is a queen in the making and is dressed appropriately so in this couture gown by Giambattista Valli. I'm afraid it goes downhill pretty quickly after this...
Ellie Goulding
Without the shoulder pads, it has potential. But it does have shoulder pads, so there isn't any.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
It's hard to decipher what look she was going for, was it the '80s? Was it The Matrix? Was it, 'throw on something and call it fashion darling'?
Justin Timberlake
Scarves should be banned on the red carpet, especially on Justin Timberlake.
Kylie Minogue
On anyone else, this would look trying-too-hard, on Kylie, it magically works.
Cheryl
The asymmetric dress is quite lovely, the look of absolutely terror in her eyes is not.
Caroline Flack
Why is Caroline Flack so happy to be wearing such a woefully mismatched look?
Nicola Roberts
Let's leave this look in 2001 where it belongs.
Hailey Baldwin
Modern, sexy and sequins make this a winning combination.
Noomi Rapace
Why was Noomi there/ why was she wearing sunglasses? Why is she wearing this odious dress?
Anna Friel
If you look up 'try too hard' in the dictionary, this is what comes up.
Gemma Atkinson
As one of my friends dutifully put it, 'This looks more suitable to a hen party in Marbella than a red carpet'.
Emma Bunton
This looks like something the Spice Girls would have worn in the late '90s and I am here for it.
Calvin Harris
He has hundreds of millions in the bank and this is what he chooses to wear?
Louise Redknapp
Louise Redknapp is a bombshell. This does absolutely nothing to show that.
Holly Willougby
Thank goodness for Holly: she has mastered casual red carpet dressing in a white blazer dress with feather trim. Just delightful.
Mollie King
Mollie King's greatest crime is being painfully boring, even when she's trying to be 'Bad Sandy' with her wardrobe.
Emma Willis
Emma is normally the epitome of effortless elegance, shockingly, a mint green satin suit does nothing to perpetuate this.
Camila Cabello
Again, she's very young and in comparison to the rising stars of the early noughties, she's actually quite covered up/
Little Mix
I'm torn: half the band look incredile, half look like, well Leigh-Anne Pinnock's bathroom chic.
