Confused? You're not the only one.

Confused? You're not the only one.

Brits 2018: Is the worst dressed red carpet ever?

Dua Lipa Brit Awards 2018 – Arrivals – London Let's start on a high: Dua Lipa is a queen in the making and is dressed appropriately so in this couture gown by Giambattista Valli. I'm afraid it goes downhill pretty quickly after this...

Ellie Goulding Ellie Goulding attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) Without the shoulder pads, it has potential. But it does have shoulder pads, so there isn't any. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) It's hard to decipher what look she was going for, was it the '80s? Was it The Matrix? Was it, 'throw on something and call it fashion darling'?

Justin Timberlake Justin Timberlake attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) Scarves should be banned on the red carpet, especially on Justin Timberlake. Kylie Minogue Kylie Minogue attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) On anyone else, this would look trying-too-hard, on Kylie, it magically works.

Cheryl Cheryl and Liam Payne attending the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London The asymmetric dress is quite lovely, the look of absolutely terror in her eyes is not. Caroline Flack Caroline Flack attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) Why is Caroline Flack so happy to be wearing such a woefully mismatched look?

Nicola Roberts British singer Nicola Roberts poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018 in London on February 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN Let's leave this look in 2001 where it belongs. Hailey Baldwin US model Hailey Baldwin poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018 in London on February 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN Modern, sexy and sequins make this a winning combination.

Noomi Rapace Swedish actress Noomi Rapace poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018 in London on February 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN Why was Noomi there/ why was she wearing sunglasses? Why is she wearing this odious dress?

Anna Friel Anna Friel attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) If you look up 'try too hard' in the dictionary, this is what comes up.

Gemma Atkinson Gemma Atkinson attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) As one of my friends dutifully put it, 'This looks more suitable to a hen party in Marbella than a red carpet'. Emma Bunton British singer Emma Bunton poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018 in London on February 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN This looks like something the Spice Girls would have worn in the late '90s and I am here for it.

Calvin Harris British DJ Calvin Harris poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018 in London on February 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN He has hundreds of millions in the bank and this is what he chooses to wear? Louise Redknapp Louise Redknapp attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) Louise Redknapp is a bombshell. This does absolutely nothing to show that.

Holly Willougby Holly Willoughby attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) Thank goodness for Holly: she has mastered casual red carpet dressing in a white blazer dress with feather trim. Just delightful. Mollie King Mollie King attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) Mollie King's greatest crime is being painfully boring, even when she's trying to be 'Bad Sandy' with her wardrobe. Emma Willis Emma Willis attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) Emma is normally the epitome of effortless elegance, shockingly, a mint green satin suit does nothing to perpetuate this.

Camila Cabello Camila Cabello attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) Again, she's very young and in comparison to the rising stars of the early noughties, she's actually quite covered up/ Little Mix British girl group 'Little Mix', Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson and Perrie Edward pose on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018 in London on February 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN I'm torn: half the band look incredile, half look like, well Leigh-Anne Pinnock's bathroom chic.

Online Editors