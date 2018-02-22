Style Style Talk

Thursday 22 February 2018

Brits 2018: Is the worst dressed red carpet ever?

Caitlin McBride

Confused? You're not the only one.

Dua Lipa

Brit Awards 2018 – Arrivals – London

Let's start on a high: Dua Lipa is a queen in the making and is dressed appropriately so in this couture gown by Giambattista Valli. I'm afraid it goes downhill pretty quickly after this...

Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Without the shoulder pads, it has potential. But it does have shoulder pads, so there isn't any.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

It's hard to decipher what look she was going for, was it the '80s? Was it The Matrix? Was it, 'throw on something and call it fashion darling'?

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Scarves should be banned on the red carpet, especially on Justin Timberlake.

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

On anyone else, this would look trying-too-hard, on Kylie, it magically works.

Cheryl

Cheryl and Liam Payne attending the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London

The asymmetric dress is quite lovely, the look of absolutely terror in her eyes is not.

Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Why is Caroline Flack so happy to be wearing such a woefully mismatched look?

Nicola Roberts

British singer Nicola Roberts poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018 in London on February 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN

Let's leave this look in 2001 where it belongs.

Hailey Baldwin

US model Hailey Baldwin poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018 in London on February 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN

Modern, sexy and sequins make this a winning combination.

Noomi Rapace

Swedish actress Noomi Rapace poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018 in London on February 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN

Why was Noomi there/ why was she wearing sunglasses? Why is she wearing this odious dress?

Anna Friel

Anna Friel attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

If you look up 'try too hard' in the dictionary, this is what comes up.

Gemma Atkinson

Gemma Atkinson attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

As one of my friends dutifully put it, 'This looks more suitable to a hen party in Marbella than a red carpet'.

Emma Bunton

British singer Emma Bunton poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018 in London on February 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN

This looks like something the Spice Girls would have worn in the late '90s and I am here for it.

Calvin Harris

British DJ Calvin Harris poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018 in London on February 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN

He has hundreds of millions in the bank and this is what he chooses to wear?

Louise Redknapp

Louise Redknapp attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Louise Redknapp is a bombshell. This does absolutely nothing to show that.

Holly Willougby

Holly Willoughby attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Thank goodness for Holly: she has mastered casual red carpet dressing in a white blazer dress with feather trim. Just delightful.

Mollie King

Mollie King attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Mollie King's greatest crime is being painfully boring, even when she's trying to be 'Bad Sandy' with her wardrobe.

Emma Willis

Emma Willis attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Emma is normally the epitome of effortless elegance, shockingly, a mint green satin suit does nothing to perpetuate this.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Again, she's very young and in comparison to the rising stars of the early noughties, she's actually quite covered up/

Little Mix

British girl group 'Little Mix', Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson and Perrie Edward pose on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018 in London on February 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN

I'm torn: half the band look incredile, half look like, well Leigh-Anne Pinnock's bathroom chic.

Online Editors

