Britain's Sophie of Wessex emerges as the royal rule-breaker in jumpsuit at Ascot

After holding her own against Kate Middleton, Spain's Queen Letizia and The Netherlands' Queen Maxima on Monday, she has been taking Royal Ascot in her stride. Sophie, who is married to Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward, joined other senior royals for the first day of festivities and adhered to the unofficial uniform in a floral dress with bespoke matching hat.

But it was her appearance on Thursday that helped make a rather convincing case she should be considered one of the best dressed royals: she arrived in an off the shoulder jumpsuit with palazzo trousers by Emilia Wickstead, pushing the dress code boundaries to the limit.

Strapless, thin strap and bateau necklines are strictly forbidden by organisers, but the way her top falls draws more attention to its v-neck shape, rather than the barely-there shoulders.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex attends day three, Ladies Day, of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2019 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

She finished off her look with a navy studded clutch and a Jane Taylor hat with netting.

Jumpsuits were only permitted in 2017 when organisers adjusted the fashion rules after backlash about its arguably sexist restrictions and just a few months later, she showed her appreciation for the new rules in a blue mint palazzo version.

Throughout the week, she has championed a roster of British designers with whom she has long-standing relationships, alternating between Suzannah and Wickstead for three Ascot appearances and the Order of the Garter service.

It has also been a week of celebrations for Sophie, long considered one of her mother-in-law's favourite full-time royals, as she marked her 20th wedding anniversary on Thursday.

Sophie and Andrew were among the first to marry at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle famously exchanged vows last year, followed by Princess Eugenie and Lady Gabriella Windsor.

“We manage to have a good laugh about things most of the time, and we happen to love each other, which is the most important thing of all,” Prince Edward previously said about his relationship with his wife, whom he met at a tennis match in 1993.

Prince Edward, Duke of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex pose for photographs ahead their 20th wedding anniversary on day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2019 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Royal Ascot has attracted a host of celebrities as per usual, including Irish stars Imelda May, Yvonne Connolly and Cecelia Ahern, while model Abbey Clancy made headlines for her appearance less than three weeks after giving birth to her fourth child.

Online Editors