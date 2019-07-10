Beyonce Knowles-Carter and daughter Blue Ivy wore matching outfits as they walked the red carpet for The Lion King.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy twin in matching tuxedo and diamond outfits for The Lion King premiere

The pop superstar is lending her voice to the character of Nala in Disney’s photorealistic animated remake of the beloved original, starring opposite Donald Glover as Simba.

Beyonce arrived at the film’s premiere at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre to loud cheers from fans, turning heads in a custom look from Alexander McQueen.

She wore a bespoke tuxedo dress embroidered with degrade crystal, matched with crystal-embroidered heels.

(L-R) Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé attends the premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Beyonce, sporting a sleek ponytail, also carried a bedazzled clutch purse with jewelled handle.

Her seven-year-old daughter Blue Ivy wore a matching look, with a black dress and crystal embellishment.

Beyonce’s husband, rapper Jay-Z, and the couple’s twins, Rumi and Sir, appeared to have stayed at home.

As well as starring in The Lion King, Beyonce is also having a hand in the film’s soundtrack.

To coincide with the premiere, she released a new song, titled Spirit, and will curate an album titled The Lion King: Gift.

PA Media