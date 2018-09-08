Bella Hadid outdid herself in a nude body stocking at this NYFW party
Bella Hadid's commitment to body stockings in even the most adverse conditions is almost admirable.
In this case, it was the crippling heat in New York City which left her completely unfazed as she sashayed into Friday night's Harper's Bazaar Icons party in a customised nude body stocking with the confidence only few posssess.
While the gaggle of glamorous guests were decked out in jewels and draped in shimmering gowns, the supermodel-in-the-making made one hell of an entrance in her semi-sheer ensemble, a style she has preferred since first debuting her sequin bodysuit at last year's Met Gala.
In an era of playing it safe, Bella is never afraid of forging her own fashionable path, no matter what it takes. And if it takes being sewn into a corset and unitard, so be it.
Hadid was joined by her siblings Gigi and Anwar for the exclusive bash at which the industry's elite celebrated themselves at New York's Plaza Hotel.
Online Editors
