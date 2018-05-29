Style Style Talk

Tuesday 29 May 2018

Aoibhín Garrihy stuns in striped midi dress from this cult high street brand

Aoibhin and Ailbhe Garrihy at the Marks & Spencer Taste of Summer event held in The WHPR Courtyard. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Actress Aoibhín Garrihy's is a maternity style maestro.

The former Fair City star is expecting her first child with husband John Burke and is adjusting her maternity style to stay true to her usual dress sense and she excelled in some clashing patterns with her latest look. The expectant mother was the best dressed at Marks & Spencer's annual 'Taste of Summer' barbecue in Dublin, opting for a summer ready striped shirt dress by &Other Stories, for €59.

She paired the colourful combination with a pair of black strappy heels and black blazer as she posed alongside sister Ailbhe, who works in public relations, and turned heads in her own high street combination with a multi-print long sleeved Zara dress.

Aoibhin, who is due to give birth next month, has been busy planning for the new arrival, but said earlier this month that she never could have been prepared for the influx of unsolicited advice from followers since announcing she's expecting.

"People have very strong views about everything from birth plans to eating and it is all very new to me," she said.

"I'm probably the least 'mumsy' person I know. I have never seen a baby before this and gotten broody. I didn't know what an epidural was until I got pregnant.

"I just think it's important to look after yourself within limits and remember that pregnancy is not a condition. Everyone knows their own body and baby is boss so, whatever works, go with it."

For all of the pictures from the M&S BBQ, check out the gallery below:

Online Editors

