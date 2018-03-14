Style Style Talk

Wednesday 14 March 2018

And they're off! Ladies Day kicks off at Cheltenham Races with colourful style

Racegoers arrive at Cheltenham Racecourse for Ladies Day
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Stylish racegoers are heralding the arrival of spring with some colourful wardrobe choices at Cheltenham Races.

Ladies Day kicked off with expected ablomb today, with women from around the UK and Ireland making their way to the racecourse for the #ColourMeMarch competition - and the possibility of scooping the €25k best dressed prize for their efforts.

Irish milliner Jennifer Wrynne, was, as always, one of the first to arrive and see her pieces adorning the stylish entrants. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will be presenting an award later this evening, and Love Island's Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood were among the attendees.

Check out our gallery below for the looks, as they happen...

Racegoers arrive for Ladies Day ahead of racing on Day Two of the Cheltenham Racing Festival at Prestbury Park in Cheltenham, England. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Racegoers arrive for Ladies Day ahead of racing on Day Two of the Cheltenham Racing Festival at Prestbury Park in Cheltenham, England. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
A female racegoer during Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse
Debbie King (left) and Shelly Large during Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse
A racegoer during Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse Editorial Use only, commercial use is subject to prior permission from The Jockey Club/Cheltenham Racecourse.
Dom Joly during Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse
The Duchess of Cornwall during Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse
Miss Cheltenham finalists line up during Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse
Charlotte Jade Hamilton during Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse
Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood during Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse
A female racegoer during Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse
Miss Cheltenham finalists line up during Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse
Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood during Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse
Designer Jade Holland Cooper arrives at Cheltenham racecourse on Ladies Day on March 14, 2018 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
A female racegoer during Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse
A racegoer during Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse Editorial Use only, commercial use is subject to prior permission from The Jockey Club/Cheltenham Racecourse.
Jockey Bryony Frost poses at Cheltenham racecourse on Ladies Day on March 14, 2018 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Miss Cheltenham finalists line up during Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse
Miss England Stephanie Hill (centre) during the Miss Cheltenham finalists event on Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse
Miss Cheltenham finalists line up during Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse
A female racegoer during Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse
A female racegoer during Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse
A racegoer during Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture: REUTERS/Darren Staples
Miss Cheltenham finalists line up during Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse
A racegoer during Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture: REUTERS/Darren Staples
A racegoer during Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture: REUTERS/Darren Staples
A racegoer during Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse Editorial Use only, commercial use is subject to prior permission from The Jockey Club/Cheltenham Racecourse.
A racegoer during Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture: REUTERS/Darren Staples
A racegoer during Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture: REUTERS/Darren Staples
A racegoer during Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse Editorial Use only, commercial use is subject to prior permission from The Jockey Club/Cheltenham Racecourse.
Jennifer Wrynne, from Mohill, Co Leitrim, arrives for Ladies Day ahead of racing on Day Two of the Cheltenham Racing Festival at Prestbury Park in Cheltenham, England. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Fiona Johnson (centre) wife of Jockey Richard Johnson arrives for Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse
A racegoer arrives for Ladies Day ahead of racing on Day Two of the Cheltenham Racing Festival at Prestbury Park in Cheltenham, England. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Jade Holland Cooper arrives for Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse
Racegoer Jennifer Wrynne, from Mohill, Co Leitrim, on Day Two of the Cheltenham Racing Festival at Prestbury Park in Cheltenham, England. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
A racegoer during Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse Editorial Use only, commercial use is subject to prior permission from The Jockey Club/Cheltenham Racecourse.
Miss England Stephanie Hill during Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse
Miss England Stephanie Hill during Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse

Online Editors

