And they're off! Ladies Day kicks off at Cheltenham Races with colourful style

Ladies Day kicked off with expected ablomb today, with women from around the UK and Ireland making their way to the racecourse for the #ColourMeMarch competition - and the possibility of scooping the €25k best dressed prize for their efforts.

Irish milliner Jennifer Wrynne, was, as always, one of the first to arrive and see her pieces adorning the stylish entrants. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will be presenting an award later this evening, and Love Island's Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood were among the attendees.

Check out our gallery below for the looks, as they happen...