Amy Huberman leads stylish Irish contingent (and Kate Middleton) on BAFTA red carpet

The 2020 BAFTAs enjoyed the largest contingent of Irish stars in recent years, marking a record year for homegrown talent - with jaw-dropping fashion to match.

Actress Amy Huberman (40) made her debut at the prestigious ceremony's red carpet in a dove grey tulle couture gown by Helen Cody, with semi-sheer panelling. She is one of Irish fashion's most ardent supporters and has some of her most well-received looks were courtesy of Dublin-based designer Cody, who has dressed a number of women at the Oscars over the years and is well versed in the specifics of what's required at such a high profile event.

Saoirse Ronan, already a red carpet veteran at 24, has been working every red carpet with aplomb during her Best Actress Oscar campaign for her role as Jo March in Little Women. Her dramatic black Gucci ballgown was made using discarded satin.

"We wanted to create a gown that didn’t waste any resources or people’s time,” her stylist Elizabeth Saltzman told British Vogue.“It’s the first time we’ve gone dead simple, but we’ve been geeking out about the intricate craftsmanship. I love that the most classic pieces are often the hardest to make – it feels good to celebrate this unique work."

Expand Close Amy Huberman arrives at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at Royal Albert Hall on February 2, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images) Dave Benett/Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp

Jessie Buckley, from Killarney Co Kerry, who was nominated in the EE Rising Star category, opted for a more structured artistic take rather than a more traditional red carpet gown. Her feathered Miu Miu design - alongside a new, sharper bob - divided critics; half of whom praised her for stepping outside the box and others who couldn't see its artistic value. Andrew Scott has been a red carpet fixture this awards season thanks to the success of Fleabag, and as usual, he elevated men's formalwear with a green velvet Paul Smith tuxedo.

Aisling Bea, who is enjoying a breakout year thanks to roles on Netflix's Living With Yourself and This Way Up, has long been a champion of sustainable fashion and was well equipped to adhere to this year's memo issued by the British academy to guests encouraging to adopt a more eco-friendly approach to their style, whether it was re-wearing something (as she did with her green platform heels) or borrowing something already made, as she did with her monochrome sequin gown by Rupert Sanderson.

Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, alongside husband Prince William, who is president of the independent arts charity. In keeping with the 'sustainable' theme, she re-wore an Alexander McQueen gown from her Malaysia tour in 2012 and what has stood the test of time as one of her most memorable looks ever.This time around, she added more structure to the original cap sleeves, wore a more formal up 'do and donned Van Cleef jewels.

Zoe Kravitz emerged as the best dressed of the night in a structured gold Saint Laurent gown, while Charlize Theron and Scarlett Johansson's bright ensembles were denounced for their fashion misses.

For all the BAFTA looks, see our gallery below: