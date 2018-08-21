Style Style Talk

Tuesday 21 August 2018

All the weird, wacky and WTF fashion from the MTV VMAs

Caitlin McBride

Did anyone get it right for the VMAs red carpet? The short answer is no - come enjoy the weird and wacky fashion with us!

Liam Payne

AFP_18H8VQ.jpg
English singer Liam Payne attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
 

Post-Cheryl, the former One Direction singer has perfected the 'waiter just off the late shift' look.

Blac Chyna

AFP_18H956.jpg
US model Blac Chyna attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
 

You have to admire Blac Chyna's commitment to staying in the spotlight, even if it means losing half her body weight - and her clothes.

Amber Rose

AFP_18H8YB.jpg
US model Amber Rose attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
 

Too obvious. Next!

Blake Lively

AFP_18H95B.jpg
US actress Blake Lively attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
 

Blake Lively try-too-hard tour de suits in the last week don't evoke the same effortless approach to fashion she thinks it does.

Anna Kendrick

SHOWBIZ V (38).jpg
Anna Kendrick attending the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall in New York
 

This metallic multi-fabric feathered mini is a dream!

Rita Ora

1020457368.jpg
Rita Ora attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.l (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images)
 

Rita dressed the VMA part in a completely sheer dress. It's certainly interesting.

Olivia Munn

1020304092.jpg
Olivia Munn attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)
 

This sparkling David Koma dress is certainly striking, but it's not exactly VMA appropriate.

Winnie Harlow

1020244248.jpg
Winnie Harlow attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV)
 

Just the right amount of sheer: arguably, one of the best dressed on the night in this Zuhair Murad dress.

Ariana Grande

1020262494.jpg
Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
 

Ariana's main accessory these days is fiancé Pete Davison and boy, did she wear him well.

Jennifer Lopez

1020303616.jpg
Jennifer Lopez attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
 

Best dressed as always. We're not worthy.

Kylie Jenner

1020326772.jpg
Kylie Jenner attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV)
 

This Tom Ford tuxedo dress exudes the perfect mogul persona in the latest chapter of the Kylie re-brand.

Nicky Hilton

AFP_18H8S3.jpg
US socialite Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
 

How can one justify this choice when they are a literal billionaire?

Audrina Patridge

1020371978.jpg
Audrina Patridge attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
 

Audrina's style is still stuck in 2009, which is also where The Hills belongs.

Karlie Kloss

AFP_18H94H.jpg
US model Karlie Kloss attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
 

This fun Elie Saab gown is undeniably beautiful, but I feel like we've already seen this look a hundred times on Karlie.

Shanina Shaik

1020399668.jpg
Shanina Shaik attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)
 

The former Victoria's Secret model fits the VMA uniform to a T.

Online Editors

