All the weird, wacky and WTF fashion from the MTV VMAs

Liam Payne
Post-Cheryl, the former One Direction singer has perfected the 'waiter just off the late shift' look.
Blac Chyna
You have to admire Blac Chyna's commitment to staying in the spotlight, even if it means losing half her body weight - and her clothes.
Amber Rose
Too obvious. Next!
Blake Lively
Blake Lively try-too-hard tour de suits in the last week don't evoke the same effortless approach to fashion she thinks it does.
Anna Kendrick
This metallic multi-fabric feathered mini is a dream!
Rita Ora
Rita dressed the VMA part in a completely sheer dress. It's certainly interesting.
Olivia Munn
This sparkling David Koma dress is certainly striking, but it's not exactly VMA appropriate.
Winnie Harlow
Just the right amount of sheer: arguably, one of the best dressed on the night in this Zuhair Murad dress.
Ariana Grande
Ariana's main accessory these days is fiancé Pete Davison and boy, did she wear him well.
Jennifer Lopez
Best dressed as always. We're not worthy.
Kylie Jenner
This Tom Ford tuxedo dress exudes the perfect mogul persona in the latest chapter of the Kylie re-brand.
Nicky Hilton
How can one justify this choice when they are a literal billionaire?
Audrina Patridge
Audrina's style is still stuck in 2009, which is also where The Hills belongs.
Karlie Kloss
This fun Elie Saab gown is undeniably beautiful, but I feel like we've already seen this look a hundred times on Karlie.
Shanina Shaik
The former Victoria's Secret model fits the VMA uniform to a T.
Online Editors