Did anyone get it right for the VMAs red carpet? The short answer is no - come enjoy the weird and wacky fashion with us!

All the weird, wacky and WTF fashion from the MTV VMAs

Liam Payne

English singer Liam Payne attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Post-Cheryl, the former One Direction singer has perfected the 'waiter just off the late shift' look.

Blac Chyna

US model Blac Chyna attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

You have to admire Blac Chyna's commitment to staying in the spotlight, even if it means losing half her body weight - and her clothes.

Amber Rose

US model Amber Rose attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Too obvious. Next!

Blake Lively

US actress Blake Lively attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Blake Lively try-too-hard tour de suits in the last week don't evoke the same effortless approach to fashion she thinks it does.

Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick attending the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall in New York

This metallic multi-fabric feathered mini is a dream!

Rita Ora

Rita Ora attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.l (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images)

Rita dressed the VMA part in a completely sheer dress. It's certainly interesting.

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

This sparkling David Koma dress is certainly striking, but it's not exactly VMA appropriate.

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV)

Just the right amount of sheer: arguably, one of the best dressed on the night in this Zuhair Murad dress.

Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Ariana's main accessory these days is fiancé Pete Davison and boy, did she wear him well.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Best dressed as always. We're not worthy.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV)

This Tom Ford tuxedo dress exudes the perfect mogul persona in the latest chapter of the Kylie re-brand.

Nicky Hilton

US socialite Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

How can one justify this choice when they are a literal billionaire?

Audrina Patridge

Audrina Patridge attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Audrina's style is still stuck in 2009, which is also where The Hills belongs.

Karlie Kloss

US model Karlie Kloss attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

This fun Elie Saab gown is undeniably beautiful, but I feel like we've already seen this look a hundred times on Karlie.

Shanina Shaik

Shanina Shaik attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

The former Victoria's Secret model fits the VMA uniform to a T.

Online Editors