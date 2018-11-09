All the must-see pictures from the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Candice Swanepoel were among the models to hit the catwalk at this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Candice Swanepoel were among the models to hit the catwalk at this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The lingerie giant's annual showcase attracts some of the biggest names in fashion and took place in New York on Thursday. The 'angels' wore a variety of looks, from floral swimsuits to feathered wings while the night included performances from Rita Ora and Bebe Rexha.

Jenner, 23, returned from a year away to be one of the fashion show's main draws and appeared confident as she strutted alongside her close friends Bella and Gigi Hadid.

One of Jenner's outfits was black lace coupled with sparkling diamonds while another saw the part-time reality TV star wearing a patterned miniskirt. Kendall's mother, Kris, said she was "proud" of her daughter as she shared pictures of her on the runway to Instagram.

Kendall Jenner walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

She captioned the post: "Simply stunning!! So proud watching Kendall walk the @victoriassecretFashion Show 2018 runway today! All of the angels looked so beautiful! #proudmama." Jenner's younger sister Kylie was also impressed, sharing a picture of Kendall with the caption: "I mean?????!"

The show marked the end for veteran Adriana Lima, who announced this show would be her last.

The Brazilian model, 37, received a standing ovation as she made her way down the catwalk for the final time. She appeared to be crying as she thanked the crowd.

Writing on Instagram, she said: "Dear Victoria, Thank you for showing me the world, sharing your secrets, and most importantly not just giving me wings but teaching me to fly. Love, Adriana."

Adriana Lima walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

At one point Bella hit the stage in a sports-theme outfit, teaming a lace bra with a bomber jacket and stiletto boots over striped white socks. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will air in the US on December 2.

See all the pictures in our gallery below:

(L-R) Maggie Laine, Zuri Tibby, Josie Canseco, Subah Koj, Georgia Fowler, and Mayowa Nicholas walk the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) South African model Candice Swanepoel walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 8, 2018 at Pier 94 in New York City Behati Prinsloo walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Bella Hadid walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Romee Strijd walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Candice Swanepoel walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Estelle Chen walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Willow Hand walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Bella Hadid walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Devon Windsor walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Elsa Hosk walks the runway during the Fantasy Bra during 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Devon Windsor walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Gizele Oliveira walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Adriana Lima walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Romee Strijd poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Bella Hadid walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Bella Hadid walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Candice Swanepoel and Behati Prinsloo pose backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Barbara Palvin poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Kendall Jenner poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Martha Hunt poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Devon Windsor poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Barbara Fialho poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Elsa Hosk poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Gizele Oliveira poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Bella Hadid poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) (L-R) Jasmine Tookes, Romee Strij and Shanina Shaik pose backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Elsa Hosk walks the runway wearing The 2018 Dream Angels Fantasy Bra designed exclusively by Atelier Swarovski in the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Swarovski) Adriana Lima walks the runway wearing Swarovski in the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Swarovski) Adriana Lima walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Bella Hadid walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Bella Hadid walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Kelsea Ballerini attends the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Party on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Winnie Harlow walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Bella Hadid walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Kelsea Ballerini attends the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Party on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Josephine Skriver poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Candice Swanepoel poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Kendall Jenner walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Lais Ribeiro poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Romee Strijd walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Barbara Palvin walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Barbara Palvin walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Devon Windsor poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Sui He walks the runway wearing Swarovski in the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Swarovski) Gigi Hadid and Winnie Harlow pose backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Behati Prinsloo poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Cindy Bruna walks the runway wearing Swarovski in the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Swarovski) Mayowa Nicholas poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Adriana Lima walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Bella Hadid attends the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Party on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Elsa Hosk walks the runway wearing The 2018 Dream Angels Fantasy Bra designed exclusively by Atelier Swarovski in the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Swarovski) Adriana Lima poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Gigi Hadid attends the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Party on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Barbara Palvin attends the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Party on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Winnie Harlow attends the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Party on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Josie Marie Canseco attends the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Party on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Swarovski Sparkles in the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Swarovski) Adriana Lima walks the runway wearing Swarovski in the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Swarovski) Taylor Hill walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Lais Riberio walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Adriana Lima walks the runway wearing Swarovski in the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Swarovski) Georgia Fowler attends the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Party on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Alexina Graham walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine attends the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Party on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Shanina Shaik walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Taylor Hill attends the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Party on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Barbara Fialho walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Sara Sampaio attends the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Party on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Barbara Fialho walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Devon Windsor attend the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Party on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Mayowa Nicholas walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Lorena Rae walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Barbara Fialho walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Stella Maxwell walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Candice Swanepoel walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Aiden Curtiss walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Lais Riberio walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Toni Garrn walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Behati Prinsloo walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Romee Strijd walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Frida Aasen walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Elsa Hosk walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Ming Xi walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Ming Xi walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Kelsey Merritt walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Aiden Curtiss walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Nadine Leopold walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Isilda Moreira walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Iesha Hodges walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Devon Windsor walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Isilda Moreira walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Georgia Fowler walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Candice Swanepoel attends the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Party on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Winnie Harlow and Wiz Khalifa attend the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Party on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Behati Prinsloo walks the runway while Rita Ora performs during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Kelly Gale walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Kendall Jenner walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 08, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Kendall Jenner walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 08, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Sara Sampaio walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 08, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Bella Hadid walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 08, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Shanina Shaik walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 08, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Kendall Jenner walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 08, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Bella Hadid walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 08, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Winnie Harlow walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 08, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Winnie Harlow walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 08, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Bella Hadid walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 08, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Adriana Lima walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 08, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Adriana Lima walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 08, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Bella Hadid walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 08, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Winnie Harlow walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 08, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Behati Prinsloo walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 08, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) German model Lorena Rae walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 8, 2018 at Pier 94 in New York City German model Lorena Rae walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 8, 2018 at Pier 94 in New York City British model Stella Maxwell walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 8, 2018 at Pier 94 in New York City Dutch model Romee Strijd walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 8, 2018 at Pier 94 in New York City Brazilian model Adriana Lima walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 8, 2018 at Pier 94 in New York City Australian model Shanina Shaik walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 8, 2018 at Pier 94 in New York City

Press Association