Aisling Bea is the breakout style star at Netflix premiere in sustainable green suit

The 35-year-old, who stars opposite Paul Rudd in Netflix's Living With Yourself, is a champion of sustainable brands and vintage fashion and advocates for the power of fashion in her red carpet choices. For last night's premiere at the ArcLight Cinema in Los Angeles, Bea indulged in some diplomatic dressing: a green wrap silk suit and a pair of raspberry pumps by Rupert Sanderson.

Most recently, while covering Irish Tatler magazine, she worked with the team to ensure all items were vintage or from ethical brands.

While Bea's star has long been on the rise with roles on RTE's Finding Joy and most recently, opposite Sharon Horgan in Channel 4's This Way Up, this marks her most high profile role to date with the world's biggest streaming platform.

Aisling Bea attends the premiere of Netflix's "Living With Yourself" at ArcLight Hollywood on October 16, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images,)

And it's clear that Rudd is the dual star of the show - playing a man who accidentally clones himself - Aisling isn't your traditional supporting role.

"You do get a lot of the wife and girlfriend roles, and your head flops a little bit, because I'm a whole person too," she told Cosmopolitan UK earlier this week.

"And so I saw this episode dedicated to Kate, as Paul said the whole series had been written in full, which is rare. Sometimes all you're going on is a writer promising, 'We'll totally make your part bigger down the line'.

"Whereas the whole script came in. And the idea of a show where there are two fully-rounded lead characters - both played by Paul - would stop and bother to address something that's problematic [was great.]

"To give a whole episode to Kate's point of view when she's not the lead character... that felt like, 'Jesus thank you. Thank God!'"

Paul Rudd and Aisling Bea attend the premiere of Netflix's 'Living With Yourself' at Arclight Hollywood on October 16, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Online Editors