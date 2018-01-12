22 Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics' Choice Awards

Who wore what (and WTF?) at the Critics' Choice Awards 2018.

BEST: Saoirse Ronan Actress Saoirse Ronan arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images Saoirse is a red carpet chameleon. And a vision in this Michael Kors gown.

BEST: Angelina Jolie Actress/director Angelina Jolie arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images She's coming back with a bang. I wholeheartedly endorse Angelina's new obsession with feathers. BEST: Alison Brie Actress Alison Brie arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images The GLOW star goes for understated elegance in ivory Roberto Cavalli.

BEST: Allison Janney Allison Janney attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards ) The Oscar favourite deserves equal marks for this interesting Michael Cinco number. BEST: Margot Robbie Actress Margot Robbie arrives the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images This shouldn't-work-but-it-does is Margot's trademark. Not to mention it's Chanel. I'm not crazed about the dress, but her skin is literally glowing after the flu last week so she wins.

WORST: Nicole Kidman Actress Nicole Kidman, recipients of the Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series attends the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards Press Room at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images I admire Nicole Kidman's desire to experiment on the red carpet, but this magenta Victorian dress is a step too far. WORST: Reese Witherspoon Actresses Reese Witherspoon (L) and Emilia Clarke arrive for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images Reese is powerful and impossibly adorable, but this shift dress is a bit bland.

WORST: Leslie Mann Actress Leslie Mann arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images The colour palette is beautiful against Leslie's skin tone, but loses marks as it swamps her body. BEST: Sarah Hyland Actress Sarah Hyland arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images I'm still on the fence about this one, but I'm going to award it because it's surprisingly fun.

WORST: Kaley Cuoco SANTA MONICA, CA - JANUARY 11: Actor Kaley Cuoco attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards ) I feel like I've seen her wear this look 786 times already.

WORST: Natalia Dyer Natalia Dyer arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images The Stranger Things star looks more like a '70s curtain than red carpet ready, but I believe it's one of those dresses that looks better IRL.

BEST: Mary J. Blige Singer Mary J. Blige arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images Way to knock it out of the park. WORST: Kate Bosworth Kate Bosworth attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards ) A rare miss for one of Hollywood's best dressed women.

BEST: Diane Kruger Actors Diane Kruger (L) and Norman Reedus arrive for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images Diane went for a low-key Vera Wang gown so as not to distract from her big reveal of the night - making her red carpet debut as a couple with boyfriend Norman Reedus. WORST: Emma Roberts Actress Emma Roberts arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images This Giorgio Armani is structure perfection, but not on her tiny frame. And that fringe.

WORST: Mary Elizabeth Wickstead Actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images The Fargo actress' dress is so bright you need sunglasses. BEST: Olivia Munn Host Olivia Munn speaks onstage during The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) As host, her red carpet dress was underwhelming, but her presenting ensemble was party perfect. BEST: Jessica Biel Actress Jessica Biel arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images She went for a Jessica Rabbit inspired look that paid off in spades.

WORST: Jessica Chastain Actress Jessica Chastain arrives the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images The hair and makeup is flawless. The dress looks like something Pippa Middleton would wear to a society wedding - and that's not a compliment. BEST: Gal Gadot Actress Gal Gadot arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images Wonder Woman both on screen and off. WORST: Alexis Bledel Alexis Bledel attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards ) In the immortal words of Coco Chanel, "Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take at least one thing off."

WORST: Kiernan Shipka Actress Kiernan Shipka for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images The Mad Men star is only 18 and understandably wanted something more youthful than her much older peers, but one step back and she would have a winner on her hands.

