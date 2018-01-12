Style Style Talk

Friday 12 January 2018

22 Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics' Choice Awards

(L to R) Saoirse Ronan, Nicole Kidman, Kiernan Shipka, Margot Robbie and Sarah Hyland at the Critics' Choice Awards
Actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Ewan McGregor accepts Best Actor in a Movie/Limited Series for 'Fargo' onstage during The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Ewan McGregor accepts Best Actor in a Movie/Limited Series for 'Fargo' onstage during The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
Saoirse Ronan at the 23rd Critics' Choice Awards. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Actors Elizabeth Chambers (L) and Armie Hammer arrive for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Natalia Dyer arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Actress Sarah Hyland arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
TV personality Katie Couric poses in the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards Press Room at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Actress Nicole Kidman, recipients of the Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series attends the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards Press Room at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon (L) and Nicole Kidman, recipients of the Best Limited Series award for 'Big Little Lies' attend the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards Press Room at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Actress Leslie Mann arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Actor Leslie Mann (L) and director Judd Apatow arrive for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Actress Kate Bosworth (L) and director Michael Polish arrive for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Actress Allison Williams arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Actress Kiernan Shipka for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Actor Ewan McGregor poses in the press room during the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Actress Kaley Cuocol arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Singer Mary J. Blige arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Actress/singer Alison Sudol arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Actress Chrissy Metz arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Actors Diane Kruger (L) and Norman Reedus arrive for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Actress Octavia Spencer arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Actress Emma Roberts arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Actress Emilia Clarke arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Actresses Reese Witherspoon (L) and Emilia Clarke arrive for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Actress Alison Brie arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Actress Saoirse Ronan arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Actress Jessica Biel arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Actress Olivia Munn arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Actress Jessica Chastain arrives the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Actress Margot Robbie arrives the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Actress Gal Gadot arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Actress Diane Kruger arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Actress/director Angelina Jolie arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie attends the 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Landmark Vineyards )
Kate Bosworth attends the 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Landmark Vineyards )
Greta Gerwig attends the 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Landmark Vineyards )
Samara Weaving attends the 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Landmark Vineyards )
Allison Williams (L) and Mckenna Grace attend the 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Landmark Vineyards )
(L-R) Johnny Galecki, Walton Goggins and Simon Helberg attend the 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Landmark Vineyards )
Reese Witherspoon attends the 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Landmark Vineyards )
Actors Saoirse Ronan (C) and Greta Gerwig attend The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
Reese Witherspoon (L) and Jim Toth attend The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
Alison Brie attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
Jim Toth (L) and Reese Witherspoon attend The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
Patrick Schwarzenegger attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook attend The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
(L-R) Actors Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon attend The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
Kiernan Shipka attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
Alexis Bledel attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
Tituss Burgess attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
Angelina Jolie attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
Karl Cook and Kaley Cuoco attend The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
Jaimie Alexander attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
Mary Elizabeth Winstead (R) attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
Host Olivia Munn speaks onstage during The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Actor Saoirse Ronan (L) and actor/director Greta Gerwig attend The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
Chris Hemsworth attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
TV personality Chris Hardwick attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
Reese Witherspoon and Emilia Clarke attend The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus attend The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
Kaley Cuoco attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
Aziz Ansari attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
Jessica Biel attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
Betsy Brandt attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
Tatiana Maslany attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
Jessica Biel attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
Kate Bosworth attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
Jessica Chastain attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
Ewan McGregor attends the 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for FIJI Water)
Olivia Munn speaks onstage during The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
Constance Wu attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
Jessica Biel (L) and Bill Pullman (R) attend the 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for FIJI Water)
Gal Gadot attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
Angelina Jolie attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
Jim Toth (L) and actor Reese Witherspoon attend The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
Kate Bosworth and Norman Reedus walk onstage during The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Actor Margot Robbie attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
Cush Jumbo attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Carrie Coon attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Tiziana Rocca attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Alessandra Mastronardi attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Alison Wright attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Saoirse Ronan attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
Allison Janney attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )
Caitlin McBride

Who wore what (and WTF?) at the Critics' Choice Awards 2018.

BEST: Saoirse Ronan

AFP_WC89J.jpg
Actress Saoirse Ronan arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

Saoirse is a red carpet chameleon. And a vision in this Michael Kors gown.

BEST: Angelina Jolie

AFP_WC6EW.jpg
Actress/director Angelina Jolie arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

She's coming back with a bang. I wholeheartedly endorse Angelina's new obsession with feathers.

BEST: Alison Brie

AFP_WC8BR.jpg
Actress Alison Brie arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

The GLOW star goes for understated elegance in ivory Roberto Cavalli.

BEST: Allison Janney

903978962.jpg
Allison Janney attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )

The Oscar favourite deserves equal marks for this interesting Michael Cinco number.

BEST: Margot Robbie

AFP_WC7D7.jpg
Actress Margot Robbie arrives the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

This shouldn't-work-but-it-does is Margot's trademark. Not to mention it's Chanel. I'm not crazed about the dress, but her skin is literally glowing after the flu last week so she wins.

WORST: Nicole Kidman

AFP_WD0VA.jpg
Actress Nicole Kidman, recipients of the Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series attends the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards Press Room at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

I admire Nicole Kidman's desire to experiment on the red carpet, but this magenta Victorian dress is a step too far.

WORST: Reese Witherspoon

AFP_WC951.jpg
Actresses Reese Witherspoon (L) and Emilia Clarke arrive for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

Reese is powerful and impossibly adorable, but this shift dress is a bit bland.

WORST: Leslie Mann

AFP_WD0UF.jpg
Actress Leslie Mann arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

The colour palette is beautiful against Leslie's skin tone, but loses marks as it swamps her body.

BEST: Sarah Hyland

AFP_WD0WG.jpg
Actress Sarah Hyland arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

I'm still on the fence about this one, but I'm going to award it because it's surprisingly fun.

WORST: Kaley Cuoco

GettyImages-903975112_master.jpg
SANTA MONICA, CA - JANUARY 11: Actor Kaley Cuoco attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )

I feel like I've seen her wear this look 786 times already.

WORST: Natalia Dyer

AFP_WD0WV.jpg
Natalia Dyer arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

The Stranger Things star looks more like a '70s curtain than red carpet ready, but I believe it's one of those dresses that looks better IRL.

BEST: Mary J. Blige

AFP_WC9W4.jpg
Singer Mary J. Blige arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

Way to knock it out of the park.

WORST: Kate Bosworth

904006370.jpg
Kate Bosworth attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )

A rare miss for one of Hollywood's best dressed women.

BEST: Diane Kruger

AFP_WC9V0.jpg
Actors Diane Kruger (L) and Norman Reedus arrive for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

Diane went for a low-key Vera Wang gown so as not to distract from her big reveal of the night - making her red carpet debut as a couple with boyfriend Norman Reedus.

WORST: Emma Roberts

AFP_WC960.jpg
Actress Emma Roberts arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

This Giorgio Armani is structure perfection, but not on her tiny frame. And that fringe.

WORST: Mary Elizabeth Wickstead

ewan4.jpg
Actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

The Fargo actress' dress is so bright you need sunglasses.

BEST: Olivia Munn

904014038.jpg
Host Olivia Munn speaks onstage during The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

As host, her red carpet dress was underwhelming, but her presenting ensemble was party perfect.

BEST: Jessica Biel

AFP_WC897.jpg
Actress Jessica Biel arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

She went for a Jessica Rabbit inspired look that paid off in spades.

WORST: Jessica Chastain

AFP_WC7EY.jpg
Actress Jessica Chastain arrives the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

The hair and makeup is flawless. The dress looks like something Pippa Middleton would wear to a society wedding - and that's not a compliment.

BEST: Gal Gadot

AFP_WC7CZ.jpg
Actress Gal Gadot arrives for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

Wonder Woman both on screen and off.

WORST: Alexis Bledel

904014628.jpg
Alexis Bledel attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards )

In the immortal words of Coco Chanel, "Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take at least one thing off."

WORST: Kiernan Shipka

AFP_WC9X9.jpg
Actress Kiernan Shipka for the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

The Mad Men star is only 18 and understandably wanted something more youthful than her much older peers, but one step back and she would have a winner on her hands.

Online Editors

