22 Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics' Choice Awards

BEST: Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse is a red carpet chameleon. And a vision in this Michael Kors gown.
BEST: Angelina Jolie
She's coming back with a bang. I wholeheartedly endorse Angelina's new obsession with feathers.
BEST: Alison Brie
The GLOW star goes for understated elegance in ivory Roberto Cavalli.
BEST: Allison Janney
The Oscar favourite deserves equal marks for this interesting Michael Cinco number.
BEST: Margot Robbie
This shouldn't-work-but-it-does is Margot's trademark. Not to mention it's Chanel. I'm not crazed about the dress, but her skin is literally glowing after the flu last week so she wins.
WORST: Nicole Kidman
I admire Nicole Kidman's desire to experiment on the red carpet, but this magenta Victorian dress is a step too far.
WORST: Reese Witherspoon
Reese is powerful and impossibly adorable, but this shift dress is a bit bland.
WORST: Leslie Mann
The colour palette is beautiful against Leslie's skin tone, but loses marks as it swamps her body.
BEST: Sarah Hyland
I'm still on the fence about this one, but I'm going to award it because it's surprisingly fun.
WORST: Kaley Cuoco
I feel like I've seen her wear this look 786 times already.
WORST: Natalia Dyer
The Stranger Things star looks more like a '70s curtain than red carpet ready, but I believe it's one of those dresses that looks better IRL.
BEST: Mary J. Blige
Way to knock it out of the park.
WORST: Kate Bosworth
A rare miss for one of Hollywood's best dressed women.
BEST: Diane Kruger
Diane went for a low-key Vera Wang gown so as not to distract from her big reveal of the night - making her red carpet debut as a couple with boyfriend Norman Reedus.
WORST: Emma Roberts
This Giorgio Armani is structure perfection, but not on her tiny frame. And that fringe.
WORST: Mary Elizabeth Wickstead
The Fargo actress' dress is so bright you need sunglasses.
BEST: Olivia Munn
As host, her red carpet dress was underwhelming, but her presenting ensemble was party perfect.
BEST: Jessica Biel
She went for a Jessica Rabbit inspired look that paid off in spades.
WORST: Jessica Chastain
The hair and makeup is flawless. The dress looks like something Pippa Middleton would wear to a society wedding - and that's not a compliment.
BEST: Gal Gadot
Wonder Woman both on screen and off.
WORST: Alexis Bledel
In the immortal words of Coco Chanel, "Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take at least one thing off."
WORST: Kiernan Shipka
The Mad Men star is only 18 and understandably wanted something more youthful than her much older peers, but one step back and she would have a winner on her hands.
