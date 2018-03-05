Who wore what (and WTF?) at the 90th annual Academy Awards.

20 Best and Worst Dressed at the Oscars

BEST: Laura Dern Laura Dern attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The Big Little Lies star shows why less is more in this white Calvin Klein couture number.

BEST: Jane Fonda Jane Fonda attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) It's hard to believe Jane Fonda is 80. Just let that sink in. Iconic. BEST: Gina Rodriguez Gina Rodriguez attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) THIS is how you do sexy at the Oscars.

BEST: Eiza Gonsalez Eiza González attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Simple and sexy. WORST: Salma Hayek Salma Hayek attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) It's nice to see Salma in something colourful and floaty, but I just can't fall for this purple gown - even if she is wearing $4m in diamonds.

WORST: St Vincent St. Vincent attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) I can't really fault St Vincent for sticking to her signature aesthetic, but, I can't defend it either. BEST: Mary J. Blige Mary J. Blige attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) This awards season has been her best and this Armani Prive dress is divine.

BEST: Helen Mirren Helen Mirren attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Helen is a goddess. Simple. BEST: Zendaya Zendaya attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) At 21, she's already an Oscars veteran and this Giambattista Valli gown is proof.

BEST: Margot Robbie Margot Robbie attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Margot nails it in Chanel, as usual.

BEST: Nicole Kidman Nicole Kidman attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Arguably the best dressed of the night: this Giorgio Armani gown is the best kind of colourful surpise.

WORST: Camila Alves Camila Alves (L) and Matthew McConaughey attendhe 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Even her breathtakingly beautiful can't distract from this ill-fitting pseudo wedding dress. BEST: Viola Davis iola Davis. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Who knew head to toe pink sequins would be so inspirational?

WORST: Emma Stone Emma Stone attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) I liked this Louis Vuitton combination, but I seem to be in the minority on this one, so I'm going with the public vote. BEST: Jennifer Garner Jennifer Garner attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Long time no see for Jennifer Garner and it's so worth it for this. She is an absolute vision.

WORST: Emily Blunt Emily Blunt arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACONVALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images I want to like this, I do. But this Victorian style tulle neckline makes it hard. BEST: Lupita Nyong'o Lupita nyongo attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) I can't think of one time that Lupita has taken even the slightest step wrong. Instantly iconic. BEST: Saoirse Ronan Saoirse Ronan attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) It's a very modern take on Audrey Hepburn - I can't help but feel it's the type of dress we'll be considering iconic in 20 years.

WORST: Jennifer Lawrence Jennifer Lawrence attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) There's nothing really wrong with this dress, but it feels boring. The hair is flawless though. BEST: Gal Gadot Gal Gadot arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Fringe metallics? Yes please.

