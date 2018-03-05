Style Style Talk

Monday 5 March 2018

20 Best and Worst Dressed at the Oscars

Who wore what (and WTF?) at the 90th annual Academy Awards.

BEST: Laura Dern

o927240088.jpg
Laura Dern attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Big Little Lies star shows why less is more in this white Calvin Klein couture number.

BEST: Jane Fonda

927236972.jpg
Jane Fonda attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

It's hard to believe Jane Fonda is 80. Just let that sink in. Iconic.

BEST: Gina Rodriguez

o927241734.jpg
Gina Rodriguez attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

THIS is how you do sexy at the Oscars.

BEST: Eiza Gonsalez

927239010.jpg
Eiza González attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Simple and sexy.

WORST: Salma Hayek

o927241618.jpg
Salma Hayek attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

It's nice to see Salma in something colourful and floaty, but I just can't fall for this purple gown - even if she is wearing $4m in diamonds.

WORST: St Vincent

o927241754.jpg
St. Vincent attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

I can't really fault St Vincent for sticking to her signature aesthetic, but, I can't defend it either.

BEST: Mary J. Blige

o927242204.jpg
Mary J. Blige attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

This awards season has been her best and this Armani Prive dress is divine.

BEST: Helen Mirren

o927242544.jpg
Helen Mirren attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Helen is a goddess. Simple.

BEST: Zendaya

o927249660.jpg
Zendaya attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

At 21, she's already an Oscars veteran and this Giambattista Valli gown is proof.

BEST: Margot Robbie

o927249698.jpg
Margot Robbie attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Margot nails it in Chanel, as usual.

BEST: Nicole Kidman

y927259250.jpg
Nicole Kidman attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Arguably the best dressed of the night: this Giorgio Armani gown is the best kind of colourful surpise.

WORST: Camila Alves

o927250086.jpg
Camila Alves (L) and Matthew McConaughey attendhe 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Even her breathtakingly beautiful can't distract from this ill-fitting pseudo wedding dress.

BEST: Viola Davis

viola.jpg
iola Davis. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Who knew head to toe pink sequins would be so inspirational?

WORST: Emma Stone

stone.jpg
Emma Stone attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

I liked this Louis Vuitton combination, but I seem to be in the minority on this one, so I'm going with the public vote.

BEST: Jennifer Garner

o927249560.jpg
Jennifer Garner attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Long time no see for Jennifer Garner and it's so worth it for this. She is an absolute vision.

WORST: Emily Blunt

lupita1.jpg
Emily Blunt arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACONVALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

I want to like this, I do. But this Victorian style tulle neckline makes it hard.

BEST: Lupita Nyong'o

lupita.jpg
Lupita nyongo attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

I can't think of one time that Lupita has taken even the slightest step wrong. Instantly iconic.

BEST: Saoirse Ronan

rita2.jpg
Saoirse Ronan attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

It's a very modern take on Audrey Hepburn - I can't help but feel it's the type of dress we'll be considering iconic in 20 years.

WORST: Jennifer Lawrence

o927250916.jpg
Jennifer Lawrence attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
 

There's nothing really wrong with this dress, but it feels boring. The hair is flawless though.

BEST: Gal Gadot

iUS Oscar (115).jpg
Gal Gadot arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Fringe metallics? Yes please.

Online Editors

