20 Best and Worst Dressed at the Oscars

BEST: Laura Dern
The Big Little Lies star shows why less is more in this white Calvin Klein couture number.
BEST: Jane Fonda
It's hard to believe Jane Fonda is 80. Just let that sink in. Iconic.
BEST: Gina Rodriguez
THIS is how you do sexy at the Oscars.
BEST: Eiza Gonsalez
Simple and sexy.
WORST: Salma Hayek
It's nice to see Salma in something colourful and floaty, but I just can't fall for this purple gown - even if she is wearing $4m in diamonds.
WORST: St Vincent
I can't really fault St Vincent for sticking to her signature aesthetic, but, I can't defend it either.
BEST: Mary J. Blige
This awards season has been her best and this Armani Prive dress is divine.
BEST: Helen Mirren
Helen is a goddess. Simple.
BEST: Zendaya
At 21, she's already an Oscars veteran and this Giambattista Valli gown is proof.
BEST: Margot Robbie
Margot nails it in Chanel, as usual.
BEST: Nicole Kidman
Arguably the best dressed of the night: this Giorgio Armani gown is the best kind of colourful surpise.
WORST: Camila Alves
Even her breathtakingly beautiful can't distract from this ill-fitting pseudo wedding dress.
BEST: Viola Davis
Who knew head to toe pink sequins would be so inspirational?
WORST: Emma Stone
I liked this Louis Vuitton combination, but I seem to be in the minority on this one, so I'm going with the public vote.
BEST: Jennifer Garner
Long time no see for Jennifer Garner and it's so worth it for this. She is an absolute vision.
WORST: Emily Blunt
I want to like this, I do. But this Victorian style tulle neckline makes it hard.
BEST: Lupita Nyong'o
I can't think of one time that Lupita has taken even the slightest step wrong. Instantly iconic.
BEST: Saoirse Ronan
It's a very modern take on Audrey Hepburn - I can't help but feel it's the type of dress we'll be considering iconic in 20 years.
WORST: Jennifer Lawrence
There's nothing really wrong with this dress, but it feels boring. The hair is flawless though.
BEST: Gal Gadot
Fringe metallics? Yes please.