Sunday 21 January 2018

12 Best and Worst Dressed at the Producers Guild Awards

(L to R) Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, Gal Gadot and Tracee Ellis Ross
Actress Reese Witherspoon arrives for the 2018 Annual Producers Guild Awards Presented By Cadillac on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS DELMASCHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Margot Robbie attends the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Singer/songwriter Mary J. Blige arrives at the 2018 Annual Producers Guild Awards Presented By Cadillac on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS DELMASCHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Actress Tracee Ellis Ross arrives for the 2018 Annual Producers Guild Awards Presented By Cadillac on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS DELMASCHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Actress Jamie Alexander arrives for the 2018 Annual Producers Guild Awards Presented By Cadillac on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS DELMASCHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Gal Gadot attends the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Actress Allison Williams arrives at the 2018 Annual Producers Guild Awards Presented By Cadillac on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS DELMASCHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Actress Nikki Reed arrives for the 2018 Annual Producers Guild Awards Presented By Cadillac on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS DELMASCHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow on stage at the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Eva Longoria attends the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frankie Shaw attends the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 2018 Annual Producers Guild Awards Presented By Cadillac on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS DELMASCHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Actress Leah Remini arrives at the 2018 Annual Producers Guild Awards Presented By Cadillac on January 20, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS DELMASCHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Caitlin McBride

Who wore what (and WTF?) at the Producers Guild Awards.

WORST: Reese Witherspoon

AFP_XA9H6.jpg
Actress Reese Witherspoon arrives for the 2018 Annual Producers Guild Awards Presented By Cadillac on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS DELMASCHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

Reese looks more appropriately dressed for a tea party than the red carpet. An elegant tea party mind you, like the queen that she is, but a tea party nonetheless.

BEST: Margot Robbie

908121864.jpg
Margot Robbie attends the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Margot Robbie has been owning this awards season and last night's Louis Vuitton confirmed it.

WORST: Mary J. Blige

AFP_XB19C.jpg
Singer/songwriter Mary J. Blige arrives at the 2018 Annual Producers Guild Awards Presented By Cadillac on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS DELMASCHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

I wantd to like this, I really did, but this Elie Saab number is too harsh.

BEST: Tracee Ellis Ross

AFP_XA9HJ.jpg
Actress Tracee Ellis Ross arrives for the 2018 Annual Producers Guild Awards Presented By Cadillac on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS DELMASCHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

This Tory Burch dress is a vintage-style dream.

WORST: Jamie Alexander

AFP_XA9GK.jpg
Actress Jamie Alexander arrives for the 2018 Annual Producers Guild Awards Presented By Cadillac on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS DELMASCHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

I love a ballgown as much as the next girl, but the Blindspot star missed the mark with the dress code in this OTT number.

BEST: Gal Gadot

908121888.jpg
Gal Gadot attends the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

THIS is how you do a sexy dress. This Armani Privé number and Gal's effortless elegance are the perfect combination. 

BEST: Nikki Reed

AFP_XA9GQ.jpg
Actress Nikki Reed arrives for the 2018 Annual Producers Guild Awards Presented By Cadillac on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS DELMASCHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

I love a good suit - and this red Clarité one is fit to absolute perfection.

WORST: Allison Williams

AFP_XA9GD.jpg
Actress Allison Williams arrives at the 2018 Annual Producers Guild Awards Presented By Cadillac on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS DELMASCHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

The leather and embellishment is beautiful, but I'd prefer to see this as a dress instead of trousers and a top.

BEST: Gwyneth Paltrow

908170392.jpg
Gwyneth Paltrow on stage at the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

She skipped the red carpet, but this red gown is a winner.

BEST: Eva Longoria

908121860.jpg
Eva Longoria attends the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Eva can do no wrong and the fact that she is flawlessly pulling off this chic black mini dressfive months pregnant just confirms it.

WORST: Frankie Shaw

908116536.jpg
Frankie Shaw attends the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

I think we've reached sack the stylist time.

BEST: Kerry Washington

AFP_XB19M.jpg
Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 2018 Annual Producers Guild Awards Presented By Cadillac on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS DELMASCHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

This  Paolo Sebastian Couture dress is bold and beautiful, as is the Scandal star.

Online Editors

