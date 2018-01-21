Who wore what (and WTF?) at the Producers Guild Awards.

12 Best and Worst Dressed at the Producers Guild Awards

WORST: Reese Witherspoon Actress Reese Witherspoon arrives for the 2018 Annual Producers Guild Awards Presented By Cadillac on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS DELMASCHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images Reese looks more appropriately dressed for a tea party than the red carpet. An elegant tea party mind you, like the queen that she is, but a tea party nonetheless.

BEST: Margot Robbie Margot Robbie attends the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Margot Robbie has been owning this awards season and last night's Louis Vuitton confirmed it. WORST: Mary J. Blige Singer/songwriter Mary J. Blige arrives at the 2018 Annual Producers Guild Awards Presented By Cadillac on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS DELMASCHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images I wantd to like this, I really did, but this Elie Saab number is too harsh.

BEST: Tracee Ellis Ross Actress Tracee Ellis Ross arrives for the 2018 Annual Producers Guild Awards Presented By Cadillac on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS DELMASCHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images This Tory Burch dress is a vintage-style dream. WORST: Jamie Alexander Actress Jamie Alexander arrives for the 2018 Annual Producers Guild Awards Presented By Cadillac on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS DELMASCHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images I love a ballgown as much as the next girl, but the Blindspot star missed the mark with the dress code in this OTT number.

BEST: Gal Gadot Gal Gadot attends the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) THIS is how you do a sexy dress. This Armani Privé number and Gal's effortless elegance are the perfect combination. BEST: Nikki Reed Actress Nikki Reed arrives for the 2018 Annual Producers Guild Awards Presented By Cadillac on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS DELMASCHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images I love a good suit - and this red Clarité one is fit to absolute perfection.

WORST: Allison Williams Actress Allison Williams arrives at the 2018 Annual Producers Guild Awards Presented By Cadillac on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS DELMASCHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images The leather and embellishment is beautiful, but I'd prefer to see this as a dress instead of trousers and a top. BEST: Gwyneth Paltrow Gwyneth Paltrow on stage at the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) She skipped the red carpet, but this red gown is a winner.

BEST: Eva Longoria Eva Longoria attends the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Eva can do no wrong and the fact that she is flawlessly pulling off this chic black mini dressfive months pregnant just confirms it.

WORST: Frankie Shaw Frankie Shaw attends the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) I think we've reached sack the stylist time.

BEST: Kerry Washington Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 2018 Annual Producers Guild Awards Presented By Cadillac on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS DELMASCHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images This Paolo Sebastian Couture dress is bold and beautiful, as is the Scandal star.

