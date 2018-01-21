12 Best and Worst Dressed at the Producers Guild Awards
Who wore what (and WTF?) at the Producers Guild Awards.
WORST: Reese Witherspoon
Reese looks more appropriately dressed for a tea party than the red carpet. An elegant tea party mind you, like the queen that she is, but a tea party nonetheless.
BEST: Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie has been owning this awards season and last night's Louis Vuitton confirmed it.
WORST: Mary J. Blige
I wantd to like this, I really did, but this Elie Saab number is too harsh.
BEST: Tracee Ellis Ross
This Tory Burch dress is a vintage-style dream.
WORST: Jamie Alexander
I love a ballgown as much as the next girl, but the Blindspot star missed the mark with the dress code in this OTT number.
BEST: Gal Gadot
THIS is how you do a sexy dress. This Armani Privé number and Gal's effortless elegance are the perfect combination.
BEST: Nikki Reed
I love a good suit - and this red Clarité one is fit to absolute perfection.
WORST: Allison Williams
The leather and embellishment is beautiful, but I'd prefer to see this as a dress instead of trousers and a top.
BEST: Gwyneth Paltrow
She skipped the red carpet, but this red gown is a winner.
BEST: Eva Longoria
Eva can do no wrong and the fact that she is flawlessly pulling off this chic black mini dressfive months pregnant just confirms it.
WORST: Frankie Shaw
I think we've reached sack the stylist time.
BEST: Kerry Washington
This Paolo Sebastian Couture dress is bold and beautiful, as is the Scandal star.
