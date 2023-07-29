Style Notes: Mags Morgan’s ‘bridal revolution’ sequin jumpsuits, Bláithín Ennis earrings and Sinead Keary’s Kildare Village pop-up

Our fashion editor rounds up the latest style news and fashion trends

Mags Morgan of Mizz Rio is a breath of fresh air who sees herself as leading a bridal revolution.

Her studio is located in the Naul in north Co Dublin, and Mags was responsible for the two looks worn by Olympic champion Kellie Harrington and her wife, Mandy Loughlin, on their wedding day last year.

Kellie chose a lace top with a train worn over high-waisted trousers, while Mandy wore a high-waisted, slim-fit tailored skirt with long-sleeved lace top.

Mags says, “I see brides who want to create their own look — they want to mix and match, so I do a lot of separates and add-ons to enable them to do that. Inspiration comes from the customer who comes through the door.

“There are a lot of trousers coming into bridal and I think Covid had a lot to do with it. People are paring things back, and the opening line from many brides coming to me is: ‘I never wear dresses and now I have to buy one.’”

Two of the high-octane stars in her new Phoenix collection are sequined jumpsuits. The round-neck, slim-fit style (€1,699) in ombre sequins (above) comes with detachable sleeves, handy if you get hot dancing the night away. Mags has also designed a more relaxed, wide-legged, V-neck version in a rose gold (€1,685). Made to order, they are lined to be super comfortable.

V-neck, wide-legged sequin jumpsuit in rose gold/copper, €1,685, mizzrio.ie

Mags says, “I love sequins — I fell in love with the fabric. Colour is coming through so strong in bridal fashion. People are having fun and I think Instagram and social media is having a big part to play in wedding styles.”

Her campaign images, shot in Trinity College, feature a two-piece tailored ‘Bridal Power’ suit in a satin crepe (€1,825).

'Bridal Power' suit in satin crepe, €1,825, mizzrio.ie

Wearability after the big day is a major element in Mags’s thought process. She paired the suit with a crop top (€425) and you can also wear a tailored trouser with a shoulder investment piece of jewellery, costing €580.

Mags loves the visual treat of a veil, but it doesn’t always have to be a long pearl. Another nice device is the blush dress bow that also works as a little cover-up on the arms, or sheer, gossamer-light long gloves. mizzrio.ie

Think pink

Bláithín Ennis 'Margot' stem stud earrings, €120, National Gallery of Ireland shop and blaithinennis.com. Picture: Rachel Doyle

Recently, en route to an event, I dashed into the shop at the National Gallery to buy the most beautiful, if I say so myself, super-lightweight pink earrings by Bláithín Ennis.

The Wexford woman has designed some of her ‘Spinnaker’ pieces in ivory for the gallery’s Lavinia Fontana exhibition and to tie in with Lavinia’s famous collar details.

Bláithín along with Natalie B Coleman and John Hanly & Co were commissioned to create bespoke pieces, which take motifs from the artist’s lacework and textured palette.

The National Gallery shop, beside the Clare Street entrance, has been a long-time favourite haunt of mine and I was happy to see them stocking Bláithín’s new pretty-in-pink ‘Margot’ collection with the stem stud earrings (left). They cost €120, while the matching ‘Margot’ necklace is €88. The ‘Stacie’ bow comes in studs (€60) and stem earrings (€70) and ties in with the ‘Barbara’ bow bracelet (€72). Pink — but not Barbiecore pink! blaithinennis.com

Label love

'Ellen' cowl-neck top, €85, sineadkeary.com

Personal shopper-turned-entrepreneur Sinead Keary from Cork is enjoying considerable success with her namesake label.

With her collection available online since 2020, she has now opened a flagship store in Kildare Village and will be there for 10 months. It will also be a hub for her sister Sarah’s BYSK makeup range.

Sinead’s clothing label is welcoming over 50 new pieces to the collection during its residency in KV, including the ‘Tori’ blazer (€189), which comes in cream and also pistachio. Sinead recommends sizing up for a more modern ‘boyfriend’, oversized look.

Other new pieces include the ‘Ellen’ cowl-neck top (€85, above), which has a nice fall and is handy for those who like a dressy top with more cover-up than a cami.

'Czara' cardigan, €89, sineadkeary.com

Also new is the ‘Czara’ cropped pink cardi in 80pc cotton/20pc polyester (€89), and Sinead will have a knitwear range with both wool and cashmere pieces. sineadkeary.com

Fashion drops

I get so infuriated when I see courier deliveries abandoned at my front door. That’s all very well when it’s dry, but when it’s raining and the box contains clothes you’ve bought online, that’s annoying.

Which is why I’m increasingly moving towards alternative drop-off points. I read with interest how this month Marks & Spencer have teamed up with Applegreen and are running a pilot of M&S Click & Collect in four Applegreen stores: in Celbridge, Kinsealy, Mountgorry (near Swords) and at the M11 service station at Cullenmore in Co Wicklow.