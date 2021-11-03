Style notes: M&S gets it right with cosy yet glam collection, warm up in luxury cashmere, and a vintage jewellery success story

The early autumn fixation with a back-to-the-office wardrobe has been parked, for now, and priorities have changed as the mercury plunges. We’ve gone back to wearing socks again and digging out hot water bottles.

It’s abundantly clear now that we will continue to do a lot of our socialising and dining outdoors, so whether it’s a coffee and chat on the move with pals or a Friday-night drink with the work pals you only see online, it calls for an immense amount of cosiness and comfort, with a dash of glamour thrown in.

The concept of the big, woolly, teddy bear coat has never been so perfect as it is right now. They came on the scene a few seasons ago and turned into an instant hit, and the new-season versions have taken them into different areas, such as the shacket coat, which moves from a short shirt to a generous knee-length.

Marks & Spencer has struggled in recent years to get its fashion offer consistently right and relevant for the changing market.

It has had highs and lows but, this season, its M&S Collection has come up trumps with some ideal options for the upcoming weeks.

The photocall on Dublin’s Dawson Street featured some sweet notes for that cosy glam vibe I’m currently chasing down for a recalibrated social life.

I immediately zoned in on the Ecru faux fur coat (€125) glamourised with a silver sequinned top (€40) and silver crossbody camera bag (€70), or the khaki green faux-fur bomber jacket (€82), worn with a faux leather shirt in the same shade (€47.50) and suede Chelsea block-heel ankle boots (€95) for all that standing around.

However, my absolute favourite was the pink ‘Teddy’ shacket (€95) styled by Catherine Condell over a silver sequinned jacket (€90) and cinched in with a belt.

While on the topic of M&S, I spotted the arrival of Jaeger at its Grafton Street store. M&S has purchased a number of fashion brands, including this iconic British brand, famous for its tailoring, so don’t be surprised if you suddenly see wool wrap coats costing €469. They are worth a look, especially if you like a gleaming wool coat, and the size range is impressive, going from 6-20.

The Percy Pig dog jumper, M&S, €11-€16.

From coats to jumpers...Now, this may not interest everyone, but for any dog owners out there who also happen to love the famous Percy Pig gummy sweets, which are made under licence in Germany for M&S, the retailer currently has pink hooded jumpers for dogs featuring an embroidered face, plush ears and a curly tail. Available in three sizes (€11-€16).

Cosy cashmere

Chunky pure cashmere turtleneck in black, €295, niamhoneill.com

Irish designer Niamh O’Neill has a sterling reputation for her feminine tailoring and her wear-again occasion pieces. In recent seasons, she has steadily moved her brand to reflect her own lifestyle as a busy working mum with smallies.

The newest additions to her range are cosy cashmere knits with a turtleneck (€295) in three shades: black, navy and grey. Niamh also has matching scarves (€95), hoodies (€195), and a luxe long cardi (€345).

Niamh has enjoyed success with her star print pieces in both navy and pink. The skirt (above) costs €195 and can be found at Arnotts along with her full collection. niamhoneill.com

Lockdown gems

We are reaping the rewards of exciting enterprises that emerged during lockdown. Lots of new fashion and accessories brands took baby steps, and one of those that caught my eye was from Sean Layton, who moved back from a fashion career in London to his family home in Cork.

Looking for a new project, Sean purchased vintage jewellery on a whim, not exactly sure what he would do with it.

“When the jewellery arrived, it was so impressive, I decided to set up an Instagram page and start to post pictures of the pieces daily against the backdrop of the west Cork countryside,” he says.

Ivy’s Attic Jewellery was born, with a curated range of vintage jewellery, sourced from select suppliers both in Ireland and abroad, and prices go from €39-€65.Named after Ivy, the family Border Collie, the business has scaled, and you will find Sean and his jewellery at the Marina Market in Cork city.

He has just launched the Féile collection, with pieces that bring you from day to night. The collection consists of 18-carat gold-plated and .925 sterling silver pieces which come in a certified eco jewellery box, made from recycled cardboard. ivysatticjewellery.com