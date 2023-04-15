Style notes: Holiday dresses from iclothing, your chance to bag a work of art, and a mix-and-match lingerie collab

Our fashion editor rounds up the latest style news and fashion trends

The dress continues to be the top category to sell out in many stores, and the quest to find versatile, easy-care frocks that work all summer long, in a myriad of situations, seems to be top of many people’s shopping lists at the moment.

It’s not just the simple financials of ‘cost per wear’ but finding those gems that work on repeat — those no-brainer style purchases that possess the power to be elevated for special occasions and then worn casually with a blazer or denim jacket with wedges.

Recently, I came across the Irish-owned and managed brand iclothing, which has been operating for 15 years and offers sizes from 8 to XXL, depending on the label. It sells its own designs and also a host of other popular labels, with same-day delivery available in Dublin on orders placed before noon.

Kate & Pippa 'Amy' gold-flecked lurex knit-style dress

The website is constantly being updated, but new looks include a Vero Moda dress with pretty ruffle neckline which boxes way above its price point.

The ‘Amy’ gold-flecked lurex knit-style dress with high slit from the Kate & Pippa range will pack like a dream and, at €119.95, is at the higher end of the website’s price points.

Meanwhile, more affordable looks include the one-size ‘Hayley’ satin midi dress in pink (€39.95), also available in emerald.

'Hayley' satin midi dress in pink worn with the 'Luna' crystal strap heel, €29.95. Picture: Kety Duran

The site’s label offer also includes Dancing Leopard, whose ‘Alva’ midi shirt dress in blue leopard print (€74.95) is a handy workhorse and a colourful alternative to the usual animal prints. It also has some affordable layering pieces, such as camis, blazers and the pretty, elastic-waisted ‘Angela’ pleated skirt (€34.95). iclothing.com

Wearable art

Walking around Brown Thomas stores, shoppers may have spotted striking artwork on the walls by Galway artist Ciara O’Neill.

Based in Tuam, O’Neill did six original artworks for the opening of the store in Dundrum a year ago, and five of these paintings can now be viewed in the Cork store and there is one hanging in the Galway store.

Peelo X Ciara O’Neill leather mini tote bags in two colourways, peelo.ie

O’Neill works on canvas with acrylics and sometimes oil paints, and her recent foray in the arena of wearable art came about following a conversation with handbag designer Julie Peelo at the Create showcase in BTs last summer, when the two women “just clicked”.

The new Peelo X Ciara O’Neill collaboration sees both women tap into their fields of expertise, and last week they launched a limited-edition leather mini tote available in pink and in black (€345), featuring original artwork by O’Neill printed on a mini leather tote designed by Dubliner Peelo. There is also a matching wallet (€170).

Peelo X Ciara O'Neill wallet

Peelo has worked for industry leaders like Marni and Diane von Furstenberg, and she is famous for the block colour leather bags in her successful eponymous brand.

O’Neill says, “I’ve never done any work like this before. I wanted to have an image of an original painting on leather. I got the image scanned and put on to leather so you can see the brush strokes and the natural merging of paint mixing together.

“I love bright, warm colours; they make me happy, and I always use a pop of neon colours. I love nature and being out for a walk every day with my dog, Rio. That’s when my ideas come into my head,” says O’Neill.

She moved back to Ireland from Australia five years ago after her marriage break-up. O’Neill says, “I left everything behind and moved in with my parents. I had to start all over again. I channelled all my fears, worries, doubts and pain into my art. There is light, darkness and everything in between in the pieces.”

The mini leather totes and wallets, handcrafted in Portugal, are available exclusively from peelo.ie. Meanwhile, O’Neill has just released a new series of artwork called Neon Sunsets, with prices from €700-€4,500, available from her website, ciaraoneillart.ie.

Ghost additions

Irish fans of Ghost may be interested to know that M&S here has expanded its collaboration with the fashion brand into lingerie and sleepwear.

M&S X Ghost lingerie and sleepwear

A new 37-piece edit is available online and has a nice mix-and-match vibe, which makes it handy for holidays. Dip in and out of the matching pieces in ditsy floral prints and sorbet pastels in lightweight woven fabrics with hints of transparent mesh.

M&S X Ghost lingerie and sleepwear

The collection includes wired, full-cup bras (€37), non-wired bralettes (€34), high-leg knickers (€17) and French knickers (€26), along with a cami (€22), PJ bottoms (€30), PJ shorts (€25), a chemise (€49) and a wrap robe (€57). marksandspencer.com