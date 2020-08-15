Style notes: Capacious dressing in a time of Covid

Thank heavens the popular dress trend this summer is for volume and roominess. Those flattering, capacious A-line shapes that sit away from the body are so accommodating when it comes to camouflaging that annoying 'Covid stone'.

I, for one, am more than happy to see these relaxed, tiered shapes in tactile, natural fabrics. I simply will not have them classified as 'tents' and the sooner you park any misgivings about them resembling maternity wear and get into them, the sooner you will discover the fashion joys of volume. There's just something about these easy shapes that are aligned to our staycation requirements and relaxed state of mind.

COS, which has such a great reputation for affordable tailoring in rich colours, is out on its own when it comes to architectural volume in soothing organic cotton. A stand-out star is its 'Watercolour print' dress in organic cotton that falls mid calf and the print swirls around the side too. It's almost like wearing art and on a grey, wet August day, there is something special, almost experiential, about wearing an eggy-yellow dress.

When clothes affect your mood and there is a heightened experience wearing organic fabric, that's when you are on a winner.

If you are one for architectural drama, check out the COS circle cut dress, A-line dress in a mint green/turquoise organic cotton (€79). Now, more than ever, it's nice to have pieces with a built-in surprise element, like the dropped rear collar which adds a sense of fluidity, a subtle counterpoint to the to the mock-neck at the front.

H&M collaboration

The Swedish brand H&M stud its annual fashion calender with a number of seriously gorgeous collaborations and August 27 sees the arrival of its latest one, done with the super- talented Lebanese designer, Sandra Mansour.

If you have not come across Mansour's work before, she has a reputation for attention to detail and craftsmanship. Inspired by strong female artists and the beauty of nature, the 'Fleur du Soleil' collection features intricate designs in a muted colour palette, with hand-crafted details like edgy ruffles and layers of romantic fabrics.

Mansour explains how the inspiration for the H&M collaboration is nature and natural elements, especially the sunflower, which represents the cycle of life, and its dependency on sun and light.

"Poetry and painters inspired the selection of fabric - the dark laces, jacquards, and embroidered organza. With the Fleur du Soleil collection, I want to talk to women around the world by sending a message of hope, something we really need right now," says Mansour, who uses volume and statement details in an earthy colour palette of mushroom greys, ivory and black.

With my current interest in volume and oversized dresses, I immediately honed in on the thrown-on glamour of the oversized 'Love Heart' dress which features ruffled neckline (above). A pretty, vintage-feel ruffle cuff detail cinches off the billowing sleeves.

There are always hero pieces in H&M collabs and I suspect that item will be the romantic tiered dress with layers of mushroom mesh. However, the collection is not all dresses and there are blouses and skirts, a tailored blazer, and a printed T-shirt and hoody. The launch of the collaboration was due to happen earlier this month but it was postponed until August 27 following last week's explosion in the Lebanese capital.

In a statement this week, H&M said: "Due to the devastating news of the tragic events in Beirut, we have taken the decision to postpone the launch of our upcoming collaboration Sandra Mansour x H&M with the Beirut-based designer".

Statement sleeves

Who would have thought that statement sleeve would have invaded our affections quite so forcibly.

What did we ever do without them? It's such a simple addition to a garment yet it adds so much to the total look.

Even the humble cotton t-shirt got a total new lick of glamour by the addition of a short, oversized puff sleeve in a diaphanous organza.

The Renaissance-inspired sleeve is a beguiling mix of strength and romanticism.

Personally, I love how the simplicity of that working man's uniform - the collarless grandfather shirt neckline - is now part and parcel of the hero summer dress and its pared-back aesthetic sits perfectly alongside the drama of the big sleeves.

I've seen lots of short, oversized, tiered denim dresses around but the big issue is the weight of the fabric.

If you like the colour but fancy a lighter fabrication, check out the light blue dress from & Other Stories picture above.

The voluminous puff sleeve collarless dress costs €79. For those of you who are back in the office and might crave more subdued tones, it also comes in black and in beige.

That's a wrap

Let's park volume for a moment and if an easy wear wrap dress is more your thing, check out the House of Fabienne Chapot stock at Avoca.

It is offering 60pc discount off on this chic label which comes from Amsterdam.

