Style notes: Belfast designer debuts ‘gold’ linen, a new cashmere collection for a landmark birthday and a boutique pop-up

Amy Anderson is on a very creative journey as she experiments and breaths new life into Irish heritage — in particular, her modern twists on linen. Founder and creative director of Kindred of Ireland, this Belfast designer has emerged with a signature standout feature in the last two years.

Anderson gets her linen beetled, which is a centuries’-old process where the linen is pounded with heavy wooden blocks and it results in a distinctive, glossy sheen on the fabric.

Last January, I tipped Anderson in Weekend as a designer to watch in 2022 and her recently released AW22 collection sees her pushing out the boundaries yet again.

The Find The Gold collection is centred around her hero piece, an oversized gold linen coat (€685). Expanding on this theme, Anderson also used the distinctive fabric for a wrap skirt (€330) and a vest (€220).

“I had the idea earlier this year that I wanted to experiment with gold foil and have it beetled, to see how it would come out,” Anderson explains.

A linen coat, patchwork trousers and new cream knits from Amy Anderson's AW22 collection

She starts with a heavyweight, ecru-coloured linen which is then gold-foil printed. “Usually with beetling, they will dampen the fabric and then pound it with wooden blocks, but this particular one is not dampened, it is dry-beetled. It is quite beautiful when you see it. There is an antique quality to the gold and it is not one solid colour. This process means that every garment is different,” says Anderson.

Other colours in the collection were chosen to tie in with the gold, so there’s lavender, burnt orange and grey.

This is the biggest collection Anderson has ever done, and she has introduced knitwear, including the ‘Mel’ vest (€350) — her first knitted linen piece — to wear over her linen shirts.

The oversized ‘Puff’ linen dress (€425) can be worn back to front, wide-legged patchwork trousers cost €280, a linen tutu is €285, and Anderson tells me that she intends doing more knitwear for spring 2023. kindredofireland.com

Landmark collection

Helen McAlinden is celebrating 21 years in business with a new collection strong on tailoring, signature separates and the timeless silhouettes she is famous for. For this landmark birthday, McAlinden has introduced a cashmere range for the first time, and her ‘Carly’ crew-neck jumpers (€250) and ‘Cody’ wraps (€285) come in sage, black, winter white and pumpkin.

She used Magee tweed from Co Donegal for a boyfriend jacket and a duster coat in glen check, and the collection’s palette of colours wrap around sage, red, orange, champagne, taupe, metallics and black.

Helen McAlinden's 'Lucy' olive pleat top and 'Roz' pleat skirt

Visiting McAlinden’s store on Dublin’s South William Street, it was her pleats that really caught my eye, and I found myself thinking ‘desk to dinner’. Now there’s a phrase I haven’t used in two or more years!

The olive ‘Lucy’ top (€120) and midi ‘Roz’ skirt (€195) are uber handy mix-and-match separates and layer up to suit the occasion. ‘Lucy’ delivers a chic textural contrast worn with wide-legged ‘Charlize’ trousers (€195) in a satin-backed crepe. There’s also a pleated tube dress (€320).

You will also find McAlinden’s range at Arnotts, Harvey Nichols and Curated by Design Centre in Kildare Village. helenmcalinden.com

Precious metals

This weekend marks the launch of Gemma O’Leary’s new ‘Treo’ jewellery collection with prices from €100. ‘Treo’ is the Irish word for direction, and this collection is loosely inspired by two arrows, representing how the directions we take are part of the decisions we make. “They draw our lives ahead of us. Each direction is a new path with a different story, reminding us to trust in the path we have chosen even though we are unsure of our final destination,” says O’Leary.

Treo large 'Flow' earrings

I have no doubt that the new ‘Sway’ (€165) and ‘Flow’ earrings (€145) will prove popular with O’Leary’s many fans, and are super light to wear, just like her famous ‘Strata’ baroque pearl earrings, which are a personal favourite. innerisland.ie

Diffusion pop-up

Kate Gleeson’s Diffusion boutique in Clontarf was a legendary fashion destination, and since the business moved online, Gleeson has built a very dedicated following.

Purple coat, €395, from the Imperial collection at diffusion.ie

You can meet her in person again and shop her new Imperial collection at her pop-up shop which runs in Dublin’s Powerscourt Townhouse until Saturday. Avail of her styling skills, check out her new coats and jackets and the Cashmere by Kate pieces. Handmade in Nepal, there’s oversized V-neck sweaters (€359) and matching wraps (€195) to envelop yourself in this winter. Gleeson’s cashmeres come in four shades: baby pink, soft cream, red and iced lavender. diffusion.ie