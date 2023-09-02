Style notes: Avoca’s mohair coats, Hope Macaulay’s colossal knits and The Designed Table pops up at Kildare Village

Our fashion editor rounds up the latest style news and fashion trends

It’s a busy month for Avoca as it rolls out its AW23 fashion season on its new website and celebrates 300 years of its heritage mill, founded in 1723, which makes it the oldest mill in Ireland.

All the times I visited the historic mill in the south Wicklow village (where the TV show Ballykissangel was made) and I never knew that the name derived from the Irish word ‘abhoca’, meaning ‘little treasure’.

The Irish brand’s 300-year ‘Timeline’ collection includes striking throws and contemporary mohair pieces that stay true to its weaving heritage and rich history.

On a recent visit, I was charmed by the way Avoca has embraced the use of mohair wool in its new collection. Mohair wool coats were the epitome of chic in the middle of the last century, and designers like Sybil Connolly made them fashionable around the world.

Avoca's ‘Earth’ coat. Picture: Barry McCall

There are four coats in Avoca’s AW collection and my favourite is the unstructured purple coat with an unbrushed looped mohair in a large herringbone weave, so you see two shades of purple going through it. Made in heavy Donegal yarn woven at its mill, the silhouette is oversized with dropped shoulder and is available in sizes S-XL.

Another star performer is ‘Earth’ (€495) in an ombre grey mohair inspired by cliffs and stone walls with contrasting tones. The standout feature here is the use of different shades of mohair in a brushed finish that blends the colours. This is a fitted, one-button silhouette with collarless neckline, and I really liked the introduction of two little slits at the side, which makes it easy to jump in and out of the car, or on and off your bike.

Chatting through the new collection with the Avoca team, they introduced me to a French brand they are stocking called Frnch. Check out its one-piece tan corduroy jumpsuit (€129), which is available in sizes S-L.

Avoca has introduced about 20 new brands in the last year and has collaborated with Irish jewellery brand Scribble & Stone.

Another new label to watch out for is called Blank, and its ‘Karlie’ velvet cover-up (€285) is a cross between a duster coat and a kimono and has a pretty printed lining.

The full fashion collection is available online and in selected stores. Details on avoca.com.

Standout set

Irish knitwear designer Hope Macaulay continues to have immense international success with her signature colossal knits.

New this season, Macaulay has introduced the ‘Jupiter’ six-piece set, which includes the colossal wool hat (€175), jacket (€532), top (€275), skirt (€322), crossbody bag (€193) and cosy leg warmers (€327).

The ‘Jupiter’ six-piece colossal knit set from Hope Macaulay’s AW23 collection

Based near Coleraine and using knitters in Northern Ireland, Macaulay quickly made a name for herself with investment pieces featuring statement yarns, colour blocking, oversized patchwork stitching and balloon-cuffed sleeves.

This season, she has introduced a lovely new premium element with wool blends that include tussah silk and recycled sari silk. The brand’s main focus is sustainability, so all of the materials are natural, renewable and biodegradable, and the knitwear pieces are handmade to order to reduce any waste.

'Lyra' chunky-knit cardigan and 'Aphrodite' dress, hopemacaulay.com

The tussah silk looks fab mixed with 70pc merino wool in the patchworked, chunky-knit ‘Lyra’ cardigan (€523), while the ‘Aphrodite’ dress (€504) has the added element of 10pc recycled sari.

Mixing up textures and yarn sizes, the oversized ‘Hera’ colossal knit jacket (€544) looks terrific with the ‘Ceto’ skirt (€233) in chunky knit and statement leg warmers. Watch out for more drops in mid-September and October. hopemacaulay.com

Autumn wreaths

Colour trends are in perfect synchronicity with the season this year and, like falling leaves, autumnal shades of orange, brown and rust are very much in evidence.

I spotted some lovely layering pieces in Curated by Design Centre on a recent shopping day out at Kildare Village.

If you like to factor in an experiential element to enhance a day out shopping, Tara O’Connor’s The Designed Table is having a pop-up at The Apartment in Kildare Village this weekend, where she will be showcasing her ‘Harvest’ collection. It runs until Monday, and tomorrow she is hosting a tablescaping and wreath-making workshop from 11am-1pm, where you can make your own wreath guided by the expert team from The Potting Shed in Kilcullen.

It’s a lovely opportunity to take your crafty instincts with colour and textures and transfer them from fashion into interiors, and onto your front door.

Entry to the workshop is €50 and includes a wreath-making kit, a €25 voucher for The Designed Table valid for the event day, and a generous goody bag worth €60. Tickets from thedesignedtable.com.