Strong whiff of nostalgia as fashion brands 'go back to their heritage'

Lockdown's wardrobe detox was like a fashion equivalent of baking banana bread. It was addictive.

The more we discovered stuffed at the back of the drawer or sitting forlorn on the top of the press, the more we vowed to change our consuming ways. Four bags of cast-offs into the charity shop and we felt vindicated. But have we really changed our retail habits?

There's growing evidence that we have, according to Arnotts personal shopper Clara Halpin, who reports changed attitudes as a new fashion season swings in.

Read More

The launch of the Henry Street store's Autumn Winter 20 season collections yesterday put a spotlight on all the trends and there is a strong whiff of nostalgia as "brands go back to their heritage and reimagine their old staples", according to buyer Grace O'Riordan.

Clara says it is clear that shoppers are in a new head space about buying better and she confirmed an increase in the number of male customers looking for personal shopping advice.

There's also good news for Irish brands as she reports that customers are "really embracing Irish designers like never before and I found that really refreshing."

Clara's advice was always to hinge your purchases around your lifestyle and look at where you spend your time. Now that wisdom to "spend your money where you spend your time" is taking hold, she says.

Expand Close To celebrate the launch of the Arnotts AW20 collections, Kelly wears: Red coat, Tara Jarmon, €780, Blazer, Marella, €304, Skirt, Marella, €171, Bag, Furla, €420 Photo: Anthony Woods / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp To celebrate the launch of the Arnotts AW20 collections, Kelly wears: Red coat, Tara Jarmon, €780, Blazer, Marella, €304, Skirt, Marella, €171, Bag, Furla, €420 Photo: Anthony Woods

Post-lockdown, the new shift in consuming patterns is to buy better, while young professionals are asking more about sustainable brands.

Yesterday's showcase in the Henry Street store explored the concept of considered comfort and easy-to-wear silhouettes.

How to do comfort was closely parsed and analysed around layering, textures and leaning towards comfy without sacrificing on style.

Arnotts showcased a string of strong Danish labels, like Custommade, Gestuz and Samsoe & Samsoe, alongside Irish labels like Caroline Kilkenny and FeeG, who have been very savvy with their response to the changing fashion landscape.

Helen McAlinden has smart, fluid pieces in tones of aubergine and raspberry and a dressed-down mother-of-the-bride look that is finding favour in the new ‘marry now/party later’ climate.

An installation of 21 mannequins in key looks this season can be viewed in the store's gallery space on level two until Saturday and there is a one-minute AW20 film to watch.

Expand Close To celebrate the launch of the Arnotts AW20 collections, Yomiko wears: Dress, Custommade, €220, Collar, Custommade, €98.37, Shoes, Dune, €160, Socks, Falke, €10; Audrey wears: Dress, Samsoe & Samsoe, €169, Bag, Dune, €125, Shoes, Jonak, €139, Socks, Falke, €10; Kelly wears: Yellow wrap dress, Samsoe & Samsoe, €190, Shoes, Sarah Jessica Parker €460, Bag, Kurt Geiger, €140 Photo: Anthony Woods / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp To celebrate the launch of the Arnotts AW20 collections, Yomiko wears: Dress, Custommade, €220, Collar, Custommade, €98.37, Shoes, Dune, €160, Socks, Falke, €10; Audrey wears: Dress, Samsoe & Samsoe, €169, Bag, Dune, €125, Shoes, Jonak, €139, Socks, Falke, €10; Kelly wears: Yellow wrap dress, Samsoe & Samsoe, €190, Shoes, Sarah Jessica Parker €460, Bag, Kurt Geiger, €140 Photo: Anthony Woods

Read More

Online Editors