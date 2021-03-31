Specs appeal: The best glasses for the Zoom era

Since WFH became the new normal, the in-person catchups and brainstorming sessions of everyday office life have been replaced by seemingly endless video calls. The Zoom age has brought into sharp focus the importance of having a good pair of glasses, due to both the increased screen time putting more strain on our eyes and the phenomenon of waist-up dressing demanding we get creative with our styling choices. As many of us seek to expand our collection to compensate for the handbags and shoes that remote work has rendered redundant, we asked the experts for their advice on choosing the best functional and fashionable eyewear.

The Zoom effect

With video calls putting the spotlight on our faces, glasses have earned greater prominence in our wardrobe arsenal, as one of the few style statements available to us while WFH.

“There is an awareness out there now that glasses are becoming more of a fashion accessory,” says Cathal Dillane, owner of Boutique Optical in Galway. “Men and women will spend thousands on a hat or shoes or a bag, but they hadn’t typically done that with glasses. But glasses are on your face 24/7, if you wear them all the time. What I’ve noticed is a push for something a little more stylish and unique.”

Our experts have observed their customers are now opting for up to four pairs of glasses, with different frames for different looks. Kerril Hickey, chairman of Specsavers Ireland, draws the comparison between your eyewear collection and your shoe collection.

“I would use the analogy, how many pairs of shoes do you have? Do you have as many pairs of glasses? If not, why not? People will often giggle, but it is true. I don’t look at your feet first, I look at your face, so what you see first are the glasses, not the shoes — why wouldn’t you give more priority to them?”

Marc Jacobs 25 30826526, €239 from Specsavers

Marc Jacobs 25 30826526, €239 from Specsavers

A shift is underway, however, and Cathal notes that people who would typically have been more conservative in their choices are starting to experiment with new styles and colours in lockdown.

“There’s a fear, I think, until they actually try on those styles they thought were a little bit more ‘out there’ and see ‘wow, it actually looks great on me’,” he says. “Don’t be afraid to push the boundaries.”

The practical guidelines

Opticians remain open in Level 5, though by appointment only. If you’re uncomfortable visiting in person, a number of stores have branched out to offer virtual services. Boutique Optical provides a facility through its website (Boutique-Optical.com) where customers can upload a picture of their face, and Cathal will send back facial measurements and recommendations for frame styles to match the wearer’s face shape.

Specsavers.ie allows users to virtually try on styles online, which can then be purchased immediately or followed up with a store visit when clients have narrowed down the handful of frames they want to see in person. Kerril adds that there are new policies in place in lockdown, including a limit on numbers in store so clients are asked to shop alone, and use a basket to place unwanted frames in so that they can be sterilised before being returned to the rack.

The expert advice is to have your eyes tested every two years, and sooner if you experience symptoms of increased strain. Jamie Gill, managing director of Gill Opticians, adds that depending on your prescription, you may be restricted in what you can choose. “As a rule of thumb, a prescription up to +/-3.00DS has no restrictions on frame choice. Once your prescription is above 3.00DS, certain frames will work better than others,” he explains.

Celine CL5014IN, €280 from Gill Opticians

Celine CL5014IN, €280 from Gill Opticians

While personal taste will be the deciding factor, there are general guidelines around what frames will suit different face shapes and skin tones. “Your frames should always contrast with your skin tone but not overpower. If you have red tones in your skin, then reds and pinks are not for you. If you are dark, then crystals, champagne and pinks will work well, and these colours are very on-trend. For blonds, try reds, navy and tortoiseshells,” Jamie says.

In terms of face shapes, meanwhile, he advises long and narrow shapes should choose deep and narrow frames to keep in proportion. “Faces that are V-shaped should be matched with glasses that taper in from the temples to match the face shape of the wearer,” he says. “And if you have a wide face, make sure that the glasses you choose are wide enough and that the sides are not splayed when on.”

Trending styles

As eyewear becomes the foremost fashion statement of lockdown, wearers may want to express more of their personality in their frames. Jamie advises deciding what look you want to achieve before beginning your search, whether it’s head-turning drama, cool sophistication or something more discreet.

“Decide if you’re going to make a statement or are your glasses to be a subtle accessory, don’t go halfway,” he says. “If you don’t commit one way or the other, you’ll end up with a bland frame that detracts from your face rather than enhancing it.”

Specsavers Hurston, 30474512, €69 from Specsavers

Specsavers Hurston, 30474512, €69 from Specsavers

He recommends considering the cosmetic tints by Carl Zeiss, which can range from delicate blushes and browns to soft blues and minty greens. “That can really lift a frame from an average five to a show-stopping 10,” he says, noting that they come 100pc UV protected in clear and sun lenses.

Gerard Aherne, manager of Dixon Hempenstall Opticians in Tallaght, says the dominant trend in his store is for chunky acetate frames in “crystal” colours.

“My favourite is a crystal pink colour, it’s almost like a bubblegum. You have those sharp colours but you still have the lightness of the transparent frame,” he explains, naming the Cocoa Mint CM9103 as his top pick (from €188).

Another best-selling style is oversized aviator frames in plain metals, as favoured by the likes of Dua Lipa. Cathal confirms this shape is popular in Boutique Optical too.

“Thin metal is definitely on the way back. Brushed metals are a huge trend, particularly among the younger generation, toward bigger frames, dating back to the late 1970s,” he says. “The golds are back big time — yellow gold, white gold, champagne, both in shiny and brushed metal.” He recommends the Madeleine by Ahlem (from €400), a brand exclusive to his store, or Dita’s dramatic Volnere and Cerebral styles (from €400).

“You still have a cohort who want understated, classy glasses and for that I would recommend Mr Leight, they do a lot of the thinner plastics, but with a very sophisticated, Southern Californian look to the frames,” he says.

On the functional side, Cathal has also seen greater interest in blue control lenses, for filtering light from screens, and anti-fog lenses, which come with a cloth that activates the coating to stop glasses fogging up when wearing a mask.

Dita Volnere, from €400, Boutique Optical

Dita Volnere, from €400, Boutique Optical

If you don’t want to invest in anti-fog lenses, Kerril advises stocking up on anti-fog wipes (€10 for 30 disposable wipes, Specsavers) and ensuring your mask fits securely.

“A lot of face masks are very loose, so the air is coming up into the glasses,” he explains. “People often twist the elastic around the ear so it’s a little bit shorter and has a tighter fit. It’s all about having the mask good and tight.”

Three to try

For thrill seekers: Sabine Be Be Happy, from €450, Gill Opticians

If you’re looking for a major style statement, the range from this French designer can “make you stop traffic”, says Jamie Gill, who describes these vibrant acetate frames as “a very wearable work of art for your face”, combining a matte purple front with translucent neon orange arms.

Sabine Be Be Happy, €450 from Gill Opticians

Sabine Be Be Happy, €450 from Gill Opticians

For soft colour: Cocoa Mint CM 9103, from €188, Dixon Hempenstall

Gerard Aherne notes that one of the biggest trends of the moment is for “crystal colours”, where the bold hue is tempered by the transparent acetate of the frame. His favourite is this pink pair from Cocoa Mint, a fashionable and affordable optical brand.

For modern simplicity: Ahlem Madeleine, from €400, Boutique Optical

Thin metals are enjoying a resurgence, and Cathal Dillane of Boutique Optical points to the oversized Madeleine frame from Parisian-born, California-based designer Ahlem for a minimalistic style in classic gold tone.