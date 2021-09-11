Snow glam and cosy knits, the hottest fashion trends for autumn/winter

Stepping out again has unleashed a high/low vibe, where comfort pieces are brought forward to partner with new dramatic silhouettes. Hedi Slimane’s collection for Celine was exquisitely judged, with dome-shaped dresses teamed with leather jackets or sleeveless gilets and jumpers. Molly Goddard found her fashion yin and yang by partnering neon, pleated confections with Fair Isle vests. Our own Simone Rocha layered black tulle over white cotton shirting and leather jackets. Be seriously savvy here and buy into her inaugural collection of black leather jackets. BUY: Puff-sleeved cropped biker jacket €1,550, havana.ie

Hybrid approach

Out out!

“What are you wearing tonight?” Don’t be surprised if your friends enquire, because the whole ‘going out’ scene has shifted up to a whole new level of extrovert glam — and more is more. Sequins, unimaginable a year ago, are at the fore at Dries Van Noten and Halpern. Stella McCartney did a shimmering, exaggerated jumpsuit. But fret not — each paillette is PVC-free, and Stella’s sustainable credentials include vegan suede and forest-friendly viscose.

BUY: Irish sustainable brand FéRí. Pieces made from certified organic or reclaimed fabrics. feri.ie

Saturated colours

Time to be bold with your colours after a subdued 18 months wearing black leisurewear. Have no fear and embrace colour head to toe in sherbet yellow, neon pink and fuchsia. Brown makes its presence felt in lots of glorious textures. Prada and JW Anderson did green with great flair, while Richard Malone excelled at sculptural looks in oranges and greys.

BUY: Ruched outfit in regenerated ocean waste and woven silk, €1,395, richard-malone.com

Coats and capes

A great coat takes on hero outerwear status. Emulate the strong-shouldered and 1980s-sleeve styling from Prada or exaggerated faux furs at Fendi and Givenchy. There’s a comfort factor in capes and ponchos, very tempting at Alberta Feretti and Chloé. Watch out for a patchworking vibe across lots of categories.

BUY: Patchwork coat, €489, Munthe, arnotts.ie

Quilted

No, this is not a joke and, yes, you will see padded shopping trolleys in the shops because they are just one element of the accessories story that comes off the back of the major ski fashion trend. Ski appareil influences have come down off the slopes and snow glam has invaded our wardrobes. Might be a bit hot on the Luas, but Miu Miu did a fine job of the quilted, one-piece snow suit. Chanel gave theirs the inevitable branded logo — something you will also be seeing popping up from lots of brands in AW21. Oh, and expect to see lots of moon boots on the school run and commute — and they come in a curious mix of wool and leather.

BUY: Quilted trolley, €40; scarf, €8; and mittens, €6; from the Urban Commuter range landing into Penneys stores tomorrow

Denim days

Wear it back to front, or inside out, but whatever you choose on the denim front, you’ll be part of this season’s indigo story. It can be slouchy or relaxed, like the high-rise straight leg or a boiler suit for a spin on double denim. Take inspiration from the Schiaparelli jacket worn trompe l’oeil reverse with jewellery buttons and matching trousers.

BUY: Spoil yourself and get fitted for a bespoke pair of denim jeans, from €190, nativedenims.com

Knits

Cosy knits are a major pillar of the be-kind-to-yourself vibe in AW21. A big trend across all the catworks, from Prada to Gucci, Gabriela Hearst got it very right in her inaugural collection for Chloé. Buy into iconic Fair Isles or the mesmerising marriage of traditional stitches and contemporary silhouettes from the uber-talented Colin Burke, available to buy at Havana in Donnybrook.

BUY: long-sleeved knit dress by NCAD student Rachel Morris, €750, Om Diva, Drury Street

Footwear

So, how much do you like your toes? This season, you’ll get to see a smorgasbord of looks, with big toe in and big toe out — in the same pair! On the boot front, Prada did super glam sequins, while Balenciaga gave us ‘tinman’ boots, which were deliciously over the knee. JW Anderson’s summer hit, the knot chain mule, comes in a cosy shearling style. Boots come with chunky tractor soles or super metallic and sexy, like from Isabel Marant and Dries Van Noten. Chloé delivered the cosy socked ‘Betty’ boot, Dior and Gucci go monogrammed, while Bottega Veneta’s ‘puddle’ ankle boot is guaranteed to bring out the critics, and the shearling version looks like a very posh Croc. Guaranteed to be controversial.

BUY: A.W.A.K.E Mode shoes, €536, brownthomas.com

Puffed up

Once the preserve of soccer managers on the sideline, puffer coats became an essential part of our lockdown armour and, this

season, the puffers plump up like proud little robins. There’s oversized and short or quilted and lean or super long to cosset us like a duvet. Rick Owens did super exaggerated ones. There’s a great selection on the high street, especially the olive green one from the H&M Studio range, which landed this weekend.

BUY: Puffer, €149; dress, €129; and boots €149, from h&m.com