Shoppers screened by thermal scanner and avail of priority parking and appointment shopping as Kildare Village reopens

Lockdown dressing styles run deep and sports brands saw lots of love when the Kildare Village discount destination reopened today.

There was marked interest in sporty, leisure brands like Asics, North Face, Puma, Nike and New Balance.

At the other end of the market, luxury Italian designer brand Prada was like a honeypot for the fashion brigade.

Hardcore fans of the luxury shopping destination had left nothing to chance and booked priority parking to ensure spaces this morning.

On arrival, shoppers today passed through a mini marquee with a thermal scanner which looks like a camera on a tripod. Visitors and boutique staff had their temperature checked, which had to be below 37.5 to gain access.

Once inside, customers today could shop at some stores by joining a 'virtual queue' outside shops after which they received a text and could track the waiting time.

Prada operated a 'leave your number' listing service and customers received a call to go back to shop with only six customers in the shop at any one time.

The measures are designed to limit physical queues in the centre. It was hard not to notice the zeal of some mums getting their kids into Clarks for new shoes.

There were eight food outlets open and to save on queues, customers used QR scanners to read the menu.

