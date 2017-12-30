Saoirse Ronan reveals how stylist has helped to evolve her red carpet style

Saoirse Ronan's style evolution has been an impressive one and she credits her stylist with pushing her boundaries to find her signature style.

In the coming months the 23-year-old star will be hitting a slew of red carpets as she has been nominated for several Best Actress awards for her role in the critically acclaimed coming-of-age flick Lady Bird.

Recently she bagged the gong at the Gotham Awards and is up for more at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Film Independent Spirit Awards, and several Film Critics Association Awards. While she's not afraid of grown-up glamour and has been known to rock a black frock, and statement emerald green as she did at the Oscars last year, her signature look is much softer and more youthful.

Actor Saoirse Ronan attends IFP's 27th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards on November 27, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP)

Epitomised by her stunning Rodarte gown at the Gotham Awards in November it's typically pastel pink or cream with floral appliques and the occasional ruffle. She credits her stylist Elizabeth Saltzman with helping to push her boundaries. In fact, the look she now favours was everything she told Saltzman she did not want.

Actress Saoirse Ronan attends the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and InStyle celebration of the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards season at Catch LA in West Hollywood, on November 15, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS DELMASCHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

Speaking to the Irish Daily Mail she said, "Do I obey? We work together. She's great, real clever. When I started working with her I said, I don't wear pink, I don't wear sparkles, I don't wear flowers. "I don't wear anything floral, nothing girly. And she was like, 'Ok, can you just try on this pink, sequined, flowery dress please?' And it looked amazing."

TALENT: Actress Saoirse Ronan, above, says ‘Loving’ star Ruth Negga who has been nominated for an Oscar, deserves every success (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Saltzman is the woman who dressed Gwyneth Paltrow in that caped Tom Ford Gown at the Oscars in 2012. She also counts Uma THurman and Gemma Arterton among her clients. Speaking about Paltrow's caped dress, she told the Telegraph, “Knowing what a risk that was – it didn’t have a sequin or a pouf, it had a cape – I wrote all the worst headlines that could possibly come. I didn’t have a back-up dress, there was no other fitting. But that’s been remembered every year since; every Oscars, I turn on to watch E! while we’re getting everyone else ready, and it always comes up.”

Saoirse Ronan attends the 70th Annual Tony Awards at The Beacon Theatre on June 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

For Saoirse, Saltzman has given her confidence.

She told the Irish Daily Mail, "And I hadn't fully appreciated how much good clothes can give you confidence. When she put me in all this stuff I definitely started to feel it a bit more."

Gwyneth Paltrow wears Tom Ford to the Oscars in 2012.

Saoirse is expected to be nominated for an Oscar for the third time for her role and all eyes will be on her when she walks the red carpet in March and, if Saltzman works her magic, she may well find herself having a Paltrow red carpet moment.

