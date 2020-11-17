Roz Purcell says she is ‘breaking-up’ with clothes that don’t fit her

Rozanna Purcell says she's breaking up with clothes that don't fit her. PIC: Rozanna Purcell/Instagram

Roz Purcell has said that she “couldn’t give a s**t” if her clothes don’t fit her anymore as she has developed a more positive body image over the past few years.

The Tipperary influencer posted a candid pic of her with a pair of trousers around her thighs as she said she was “breaking up with the clothes that no longer fit.”

The former Miss Universe Ireland (30), who has spoken previously about her eating disorder, said that she accepts now that “it’s OK if our bodies change.”

Thanks to embracing things like Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), she’s now in a much healthier space when it comes to not linking her self-esteem directly to her weight.

"Younger me would have let this take over got upset by my clothes no longer fitting,” she said.

"Planning the next few weeks of dieting & excessive training & keeping the clothes to use them as 'motivation' to lose weight to get back into them.

"Thankfully I couldn’t give a s*** anymore but as someone who used to find this scenario so triggering it makes me think of the ads or advice around having that 'pair of jeans' to make sure you always fit into, how toxic that is to believe you’ll wear the same size for all your days internally making us feel bad for that not happening.”

She added: “Growing out of your clothes can be normal at any age.

"I really hate how society gave us unrealistic standards for our bodies it takes so God damn long to unlearn."

The post was praised by many of her followers, including RTÉ’s Mairead Ronan.

She said: “Wish I could tap a pic more than once to show exactly how much I like it. This would get a thousand from me.”

In recent times, Roz has become a figure of inspiration for the body positivity movement as she has promoted the idea of self-acceptance.

A fitness enthusiast and author of the ‘Natural Born Feeder’ receipt book, she has also been running hiking expeditions around the country called ‘The Hike Life’ as she encourages her followers to get involved.

She is also a fan of posting more realistic pics on her Instagram account and regularly posts two photos side-by-one, with one filtered and one unfiltered to show how much editing can go on for the ‘perfect’ image.

Read More

Online Editors