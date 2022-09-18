Rixo showcase vibrant colours in Goa-inspired collection at London Fashion Week

The necklines were lower and the hemlines were definitely shorter than the late queen would ever have worn.

But two of Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite style motifs - a matching jacket and coat combo and wearing vibrant block colours – found favour with the Rixo designers in their Spring Summer 2023 collection shown at London Fashion Week.

As a tribute to the late monarch, Rixo co-founders Orlagh McCloskey and Henrietta Rix presented pieces within their 60-piece collection that paid homage to the iconic style the royal was known for across the globe.

Friends from college who went into business together in 2015, Rix and McCloskey from Dungiven, Co Derry, wore black as a mark of respect at the presentation of their ‘Postcard from Goa’ collection at London’s Hop Exchange on Saturday and served guests tea and Victoria sponge cake.

This season, co-ords came under a significant focus with an introduction of more structured dresses with matching jackets.

The Rixo duo interpreted a fearless use of block colour in the matching jacket and dress combo which was a cornerstone of the queen’s wardrobe for years.

In later years, a tailored coat and dress combo, such as the outfits she wore in Ireland, were her regular choice, under the guidance of her dresser-turned-personal designer, Angela Kelly.

I suspect the young Queen Elizabeth II would have thoroughly approved of Rixo’s tomato red dress and jacket with sophisticated five rows of stitchwork along the neckline and down the front of the curved jacket with its chic, one-button flap pocket.

A bright lipstick pink shift dress with high neckline and curved empire line in the same crepe fabric had that kind of sophisticated 60s modern tailoring vibe that Jackie Kennedy, another style icon in the glare of the world’s lens, wore too to great effect.

Exploring the theme, the Rixo pair also showed a pale lemon round neck dress with cutaway bolero jacket against a backdrop of Ca’Pietra tiles for the ‘Postcards From Goa’ collection which was inspired by the Fontainhas area, also known as Goa’s Latin quarter.

Block prints have become a new focus for the designers, with this collection featuring more solids than any previous, shown in bold colours.

Tiles influenced the signature hand-painted prints and the introduction of new detailing such as rose corsages, lace trims, sweetheart necklines and crochet.

The collection will be available to buy from next March with pieces ranging in size UK 6-24.

Earlier this month Rixo announced an edit of 32 individual items from the AW22 collection to be offered in sizes 6-24 and said their extended size range was “a proud moment for us to have taken this huge step in the right direction".

“We’re not perfect, but for us this is only the beginning – with more sizes already in the pipeline. We’re excited to learn from customer feedback on our extended size offering and use this to develop and perfect our collections moving forwards” said Henrietta Rix.

Over the last seven years, the two designers have developed their signature use of ‘splice and dice’ prints technique and expanded their Rixo range from dresses and separates into knitwear, swimwear, shoes, bags and jewellery.

In addition to retail sales from their website and in selected stores, Rixo performs exceedingly well in the circular fashion sphere where pieces from previous collections are amongst the most requested in the rental market here. They include the famous blue and white 'Agyness' dress with cut-out back which first debuted in 2019.

Rachel Hennessy, owner of Happy Days fashion rentals in Leopardstown, Dublin, said: “Our number one rental out of 384 dresses is the Rixo ‘Agyness’ and every month, Rixo are consistently in our top five brands. People love the brand, that’s why they go online to our website and so many come into the store looking for it.”