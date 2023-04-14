Quant didn’t just lift skirt hemlines, she raised the bar for women in style

With bobbed hair and the shortest mini-skirt worn with patent boots, Mary Quant didn’t look like a revolutionary, but the fashion designer who died yesterday aged 93 was just that.

A fashion revolutionary. A pioneering influence from the mid-1950s when she opened her first store on London’s King’s Road, Quant’s legacy as a fashion innovator is important on many fronts.

The trailblazer in “wet look” PVC mac, striking tights and sleek Vidal Sassoon five-point geometric haircut, Quant defined the mod style of the Swinging Sixties.

Young girls reading about her death may not know her name at first, but they will certainly recognise the iconic designs she made popular six decades ago that are still popular, like the mini-dress with the Peter Pan collar, the flat and strappy “Mary Jane” shoes, “wet look” macs and pinafore dresses – all big sellers with Quant’s customers on London’s Carnaby Street in the 1960s.

An art teacher by training, she was all about self-expression rather than clothing as armour.

She liberated young girls from wearing the same clothes as their mothers in post-war Britain and triggered a “youthquake” as ready-to-wear came on the scene.

Quant introduced feminism into fashion, and the industry today owes a lot to her visionary ways and challenging style conventions.

Credited with inventing the term “mini-skirt”, she used to tell of how she wore them short and her customers would come in and say “shorter, shorter”.

In an industry dominated by men, Barbara Mary Quant, born in south-east London, changed the agenda and remains a pin-up among business women in fashion.

She broke through the glass ceiling and built a global brand, covering everything from clothing, accessories and cosmetics to kitchenware and bedding, all bearing her very distinctive logo – a daisy motif.

Priding herself on taking snobbery out of fashion, as she raised skirt hemlines Quant also introduced the concept of fashion tights. She was all about inclusivity.

While she introduced a cheaper diffusion line called Ginger Group, they could also buy her patterns from Butterick and try and make them themselves.

With her husband, Alexander Plunket Greene, grandson of the Irish baritone Harry Plunket Greene from Dublin, the couple built a global business.

In Dublin, DJ Dandelion is a walking expert on all things Mary Quant. She has been wearing and collecting the designer’s clothes “ever since 1985 when my Auntie Kathleen was moving house. She had lived in London in the ’60s and produced six dresses for me. It was like opening up an Aladdin’s cave and I’ve never looked back”.

Dubliner Sarah Plunkett started the hugely successful Queens of Archive brand in 2020 with Nicola Orme from Belfast.

Inspired by vintage fashion from a bygone era, Plunkett says: “Two of our most popular dresses were inspired by Mary Quant and we named them the AM Daisy mini dress and the Mary after our respective mothers”.