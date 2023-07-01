Plus-size model Irena Drezi: ‘I got so much hate from men and women online, I had to block certain words being posted on my page, like whale, fat or disgusting...’

After she posted a bikini selfie that went viral, the Westmeath model’s career took off — but the road to success was paved with rejection. Here, she talks about learning to love her body, being the token ‘bigger model’ on shoots and how she silenced the trolls

Irena Drezi wearing a swimsuit by Helen Steele at Dunnes, skirt from A. Roege Hove and shoes from Russell & Bromley. Picture: Kyle Sven

Katie Byrne Today at 03:30