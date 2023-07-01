Plus-size model Irena Drezi: ‘I got so much hate from men and women online, I had to block certain words being posted on my page, like whale, fat or disgusting...’
After she posted a bikini selfie that went viral, the Westmeath model’s career took off — but the road to success was paved with rejection. Here, she talks about learning to love her body, being the token ‘bigger model’ on shoots and how she silenced the trolls
With 528k followers on Instagram, a global career as a plus-size model and a burgeoning career in music, Irena Drezi has the sort of privileged influencer lifestyle that people admire and envy in equal measure.