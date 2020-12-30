Pierre Cardin: Couturier who loved Space and dressed The Beatles

Pierre Cardin, the grand couturier who died in Paris yesterday at the age of 98 was a unique blend of fashion designer and branding visionary.

Cardin’s name could be “worn, walked on, slept in, sat upon, munched, drunk, flown, pedalled or driven in 69 countries”, Time magazine reported in 1979.

While his Space Age designs upended the Paris fashion scene in the 1960s and 70s, Cardin was always a futurist. He adopted a pioneering approach to merchandise and become the first couturier to seriously embrace the licensing business for perfumes and accessories.

The fashion world is full of delicious ironies and Cardin, whose family fled from Treviso to France in 1924 to escape fascism, would have enjoyed the latest episode with his upbeat, Italian sense of humour.

More than half a century since he shocked the haute couture scene by putting circular cut-outs into his shift dresses and scooping out waist openings in his silk cocktail dresses, one of the popular trends from a wave of modern day designer for the incoming spring summer 2021 fashion season is cut outs in clothes.

“Pierre Cardin was certainly an original thinker and he was an influence on all of us,” said designer Paul Costelloe who shared fond memories of standing outside Cardin’s salon in Paris where the young Irish designer was learning the haute couture ropes.

“In the late 60s, I was working for Jacques Esterel and about four buildings up was the Pierre Cardin shop and showroom.

“I remember everything that was in the Pierre Cardin windows. I was only 19 or 20 at the time and he was pretty amazing, very flamboyant and very futuristic.”

Paul Costelloe said “the more you look at his clothes now, the more you say how amazing his structure and how exceptional his garments were. You could wear Pierre Cardin’s clothes now and be right up to the minute.”

As tributes poured in, there was no doubting what an important figure Cardin was in fashion because of the number of firsts that he chalked up.

After opening his own salon in 1950s, he became the first French couturier to create designer-label ready-to-wear clothes. In the early 1960s he was the first women’s designer to launch a collection for men. He was the first French couturier to make inroads into the Asian fashion market and certainly influenced other designers with his geometric cuts and pattern.

His first collection came in 1951 and three years later, he presented the uber flattering ‘bubble dress’ which remains an important silhouette to this day.

He sold fashion to the masses and was a genius at marketing. His love of Space was acknowledged by NASA and he was allowed to try on Buzz Aldrin’s moon landing Space suit.

Constantly breaking the mould, Cardin went beyond silks and wools. He experimented with synthetic fabrics and went so far as to create his own fabric, Cardine.

While he dressed all the female celebs, from Taylor to Bardot, he also counted The Beatles as clients and dressed the Fab Four in his iconic, collarless suits.

Cardin brushed aside snobbery from those who called him the Napoleon of licencers.

He had the last laugh. His licensing deals made him extremely rich and gave him the freedom to indulge his creative interests. He bought his own theatre and the famous Maxims restaurant which he expanded into a chain.

He also owned the Bubble House’, interconnected, terracotta-coloured Space Age domes in the south of France which featured in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie.