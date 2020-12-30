| 0.2°C Dublin

Pierre Cardin: Couturier who loved Space and dressed The Beatles

Visionary: French couturier Pierre Cardin with models wearing designs from the summer 1985 ready-to-wear Cardin collection pose in Paris. Photo: AP Expand

Pierre Cardin, the grand couturier who died in Paris yesterday at the age of 98 was a unique blend of fashion designer and branding visionary.

Cardin’s name could be “worn, walked on, slept in, sat upon, munched, drunk, flown, pedalled or driven in 69 countries”, Time magazine reported in 1979.

While his Space Age designs upended the Paris fashion scene in the 1960s and 70s, Cardin was always a futurist. He adopted a pioneering approach to merchandise and become the first couturier to seriously embrace the licensing business for perfumes and accessories.

