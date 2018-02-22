Penneys has new rival in value chain as Dealz to launch clothing line
Newcomers to the Irish fashion scene are aiming to put a pep in the step of consumers as Dealz takes on Penneys for the 'value' end of the market.
The retail clothing battle of the two Ps is about to get interesting and kicks off in earnest tomorrow with nine Pep&Co stores opening.
They will be part of the Dealz stores in Blanchardstown, Finglas, Dundrum village centre, Nutgrove, Newbridge, Athy, Gorey, Ballina and Castlebar.
The rollout of the 'shop within a shop' will be brisk with another 21 stores due by the end of March.
The average store will have around 800 different clothing items for men, women and children. Three stores in Finglas, Dundrum and Newbridge will stock the full range of 1,200 pieces.
The contest for shoppers' wallets will start at €1.50 for a cotton baby bodysuit or flip-flops while the most expensive item is €19.50 for a catwalk-inspired transparent raincoat. The biggest selling item in the UK has been women's leggings for £4.
Irish Independent