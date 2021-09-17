Paul Costelloe’s Spring-Summer collection at London Fashion Week a truly Irish affair

The strains of Patrick Cassidy’s Children of Lir filled the Palm Court of London’s Waldorf Hotel as Paul Costelloe showed his Spring Summer 2022 fashion collection which is almost a love letter to Ireland

Paul’s show on the opening day of the five-day London Fashion Week event for the upcoming SS22 season was a thoroughly Irish affair, from the fabrics to the music, the jewellery and the all important inspiration.

Some designers go back into the archives or into fashion history for inspiration. The veteran designer explained today how he found his in the Book of Kells, the illuminated manuscripts of the four gospels in Latin which date back to 800AD.

Paul has lived in London for the last 30 years but he came home to Dublin to visit the Book of Kells in Trinity College’s Long Room with his artist son William who then created motifs of Celtic swirls and dragon heads which were printed on fabrics in Italy.

Paul made a point of using lots of Irish linens, from Emblem Weavers in Co Wexford and also from northern Ireland.

Speaking about the philosophy of this collection, Paul said: “I’ve taken it very much from an Irish point of view because I feel Ireland is a country that’s kind of in fashion because it is such a bizarre and interesting place.”

Committed to keeping Ireland and its heritage fabrics relevant, Paul transformed linens into playful summer silhouettes making a lovely feature of layers of lavish pin tucking.

The white marble ballroom at the Waldorf Hotel would normally be packed with celebrities for Paul’s seasonal shows at London Fashion Week but this season it was eerily quiet as the designer opted for a digital presentation which he will share with clients worldwide.

He filmed his digital presentation a week ago and screening it today for the first time, his new season runs across a wide selection of silhouettes, from relaxed kaftans with Book of Kells-inspired motifs in neutral colours to more party inspired flounced dresses with pleated empire lines.

There are sexy short suits, long single breasted tailored jacket with strong shoulders and wide, low lapels or curved front jackets with tulip shaped hemlines.

All ages were catered for, from the short, cute babydoll dresses with bib fronts to the contemporary long line tailoring to the glossy belted Macs in shiny blue patent leather..

Printed dresses in cool pale grey tones were all about relaxed femininity with shirt waisted frocks with ruffles on dropped waists. There were exaggerated puff sleeves, high low hemlines and the mood was undoubtedly not to leave dressing up for just the weekend.

Never one to miss a trend, in addition to his occasion wear dresses and luxe accessories, Paul also included lots of lycra as core pieces for layering which are aimed at the activewear market.

There were a number of easy wear T-shirt-style tops, cross body bags and leggings in lycra, bearing the motifs and Latin script inspired by the Book of Kells.

He closed his presentation with a strong retinue of models all dressed in shades of blue, from the hue of a glorious sky on a good day in Co Wexford to an inky blue, which may just have been a nod to the hard-working monks on Iona.

Some of the looks were accessorised with jewellery from Blaithin Ennis from Wexford.

Quite what the monks who worked on the illuminated manuscripts would have made of it all is another thing.

“I think some of the looks are slightly more risky than the monks would have been happy with,” Paul said with a grin.

London Fashion Week SS22 runs until next Tuesday