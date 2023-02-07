| 6.3°C Dublin

Paul Costelloe showcases his love of Dublin in London Fashion Week collection

The designer took inspiration from landmarks in James Joyce’s ‘Ulysses’ when developing a bespoke linen fabric with local motifs

A Dublin-themed sketch, by designer Paul Costelloe, featuring the Poolbeg chimneys in the background Expand
Bairbre Power Twitter Email

Paul Costelloe may not approve of all the changes to his native city – such as the pedestrianisation of Grafton Street and the traffic “chaos” outside Trinity College – but it hasn’t stopped him paying a heartfelt homage to Dublin in his forthcoming fashion collection.

The veteran designer has been invited to open London Fashion Week’s AW23 season next week. It was an opportunity he grabbed with both hands.

