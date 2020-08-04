| 12.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

On message, on trend: dressing for political success

Meadhbh McGrath speaks to four Irish politicians about how in a media-saturated world, their clothing choices can speak volumes about their values and can be a key communications tool in building their brand

Fashion feet: newly-elected Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu in her red high-tops outside the Mansion House Expand

Close

Fashion feet: newly-elected Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu in her red high-tops outside the Mansion House

Fashion feet: newly-elected Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu in her red high-tops outside the Mansion House

Fashion feet: newly-elected Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu in her red high-tops outside the Mansion House

Meadhbh McGrath

It was two days before the election of the next Lord Mayor, and Hazel Chu had nothing to wear. With the shops closed during lockdown, she had taken a chance online, and ended up returning everything.

"I spent a whole day looking in every high street store possible - Penneys, Zara, BTs, everywhere. I was about to cry at that point!" she says. "My problem after Covid is I've gained three dress sizes and nothing in my wardrobe would fit."

On her last attempt, Chu went to Kildare Village, where she finally tracked down a dress in Escada that was just right for the occasion. But what do you wear with a plain black dress and the 322-year-old chain of office?