Nine Irish teen design teams through to Junk Kouture World Final

Nine Irish design teams from secondary schools across the country have been selected to represent Ireland at the Junk Kouture World Final later this year.
10 teams will travel to the final in total after a wildcard place is awarded by public vote later this month.
60 Irish design teams displayed their unique creations at the national final at the Bord Gáis theatre in Dublin this evening.
The competition challenges students aged 13 to 18 years from participating schools across the UK, Italy, France, Ireland, the UAE and New York to craft innovative and imaginative designs out of unwanted items and recycled materials.
This year’s Irish heat was staged in front of a sell-out, live audience for the first time since the pandemic began and was judged by Roz Purcell, Louis Walsh, fashion designer Stephen McLaughlin and singer Soulé.
Nine was the magic number on the night as nine creations were chosen by the judges to represent Ireland at the first ever Junk Kouture World Final in Abu Dhabi later this year.
However, all hope is not lost for the other Dublin City finalists who did not make it into the top nine, as RTÉ 2FM’s Tracy Clifford revealed there was still a RTÉ Wildcard spot still up for grabs.
The Junk Kouture Powered by RTÉ Dublin City Final highlights show will be broadcast on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player on Thursday 19th May at 7pm and after the show a public vote will open immediately.
The tenth design to represent Ireland at the finals will then be announced live on RTÉ 2FM's Tracy Clifford Show in June.
The teams which made straight through to the world finals are:
Junk Kouture judge and singer Soulé said she was “so excited” for the Irish world finalists.
“This was my first year as a Junk Kouture judge and I was more than impressed with the level of creativity, imagination, and performance that was on display last night. It was such a tough decision whittling down the 60 designs to just nine, the standard of these designs absolutely blew us all away,” she added.
Louis Walsh said every year the competition gets “bigger and better”.
“This year these designs will be making their mark on the World stage. I think we have found some really special designs here in Ireland, any of these nine could be the next big designer of the fashion industry – they are incredible,” he said.
Meanwhile, Junk Kouture chief executive Troy Armour described the standard of designs as “absolutely incredible”.
“Well done to our winners! We are so excited for our first World Final in Abu Dhabi, bringing Junk Kouture to more young people around the globe, enriching and empowering their lives through creativity and sustainability and introducing the world to the circular engineers of the future,” he added.