Nine Irish teen design teams through to Junk Kouture World Final

Solomon Eduard from Cnoc Mhuire Scondary School in Co Longford whose Junk Kouture entry Back to the Future was designed Solomon and fellow student Joshua Osabuehien. Pictures: Bryan McEvoy

Nine Irish design teams from secondary schools across the country have been selected to represent Ireland at the Junk Kouture World Final later this year.

10 teams will travel to the final in total after a wildcard place is awarded by public vote later this month.

60 Irish design teams displayed their unique creations at the national final at the Bord Gáis theatre in Dublin this evening.

The competition challenges students aged 13 to 18 years from participating schools across the UK, Italy, France, Ireland, the UAE and New York to craft innovative and imaginative designs out of unwanted items and recycled materials.

This year’s Irish heat was staged in front of a sell-out, live audience for the first time since the pandemic began and was judged by Roz Purcell, Louis Walsh, fashion designer Stephen McLaughlin and singer Soulé.

Nine was the magic number on the night as nine creations were chosen by the judges to represent Ireland at the first ever Junk Kouture World Final in Abu Dhabi later this year.

However, all hope is not lost for the other Dublin City finalists who did not make it into the top nine, as RTÉ 2FM’s Tracy Clifford revealed there was still a RTÉ Wildcard spot still up for grabs.

The Junk Kouture Powered by RTÉ Dublin City Final highlights show will be broadcast on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player on Thursday 19th May at 7pm and after the show a public vote will open immediately.

The tenth design to represent Ireland at the finals will then be announced live on RTÉ 2FM's Tracy Clifford Show in June.

The teams which made straight through to the world finals are:

‘Bohemian Pampas Tree’ by Clodagh Ramsey (model) and Dimo Tate of Wilson’s Hospital School, Co Westmeath. Their living dress requires daily water, air and light and is made from pampas grass, moss and black grass.

‘Tale of Two Pods’ by Kate Molloy (model), Eimear Keenan and Samantha Irwin of Moate Community School, Co Westmeath, made from 3,000 coffee pods, a broken umbrella, old heels and an old Debs dress.

‘Back to the Future’ by Joshua Osabuehien and Solomon Eduard (model) of Cnoc Mhuire, Co Longford, a futuristic coat of armour against climate change made from an old laundry basket, car wipers, and an old shower mat.

‘Acantha’ by Genevieve Keane of Ursuline Secondary School, Tipperary inspired by the story of St Patrick and made from potato sacks, curtains, wool and old carpet.

Expand Close The nine Junk Kouture world finalists from Ireland. Picture: Brian McEvoy / Facebook Twitter Email Whatsapp The nine Junk Kouture world finalists from Ireland. Picture: Brian McEvoy

‘Ode to Joy’ by Maha Shahzadi (model), Jadine Keane-Fitzpatrick and Somaia Anwari of Coláiste Nano Nagle, Limerick, inspired by the European Green Deal and made from tinfoil, bedsheets and old rope.

‘Black Swan’ by Sky Synnott of Mount Sackville Secondary, Dublin inspired by the story of the Ugly Duckling and made from old raincoats, pillows, duvet covers and hangers.

‘Minima’ by Alison Dalton, Emma Touhy and Orlaith McNamara of Scoil Chríost Rí, Portlaoise, Co Laois, made out of over 100,000 tiny Styrofoam beads found in an old beanbag chair and inspired by designer Zac Posen.

‘On Pointe’ by Orlagh White and Emma Connolly of Borrisokane Community College, Co Tipperary promotes the revival of old Irish craftsmanship, using weaving, knotting and threading techniques and is made from bulrushes and feathers.

‘Queen of Cutlery’ by Hannah Potts and Louise McChesneys of Monaghan Collegiate, Co Monaghan, made with metal forks, knives and spoons.

Junk Kouture judge and singer Soulé said she was “so excited” for the Irish world finalists.

“This was my first year as a Junk Kouture judge and I was more than impressed with the level of creativity, imagination, and performance that was on display last night. It was such a tough decision whittling down the 60 designs to just nine, the standard of these designs absolutely blew us all away,” she added.

Louis Walsh said every year the competition gets “bigger and better”.

“This year these designs will be making their mark on the World stage. I think we have found some really special designs here in Ireland, any of these nine could be the next big designer of the fashion industry – they are incredible,” he said.

Meanwhile, Junk Kouture chief executive Troy Armour described the standard of designs as “absolutely incredible”.

“Well done to our winners! We are so excited for our first World Final in Abu Dhabi, bringing Junk Kouture to more young people around the globe, enriching and empowering their lives through creativity and sustainability and introducing the world to the circular engineers of the future,” he added.