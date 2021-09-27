New ‘Posh Penneys’ range moves away from fast fashion with luxury edit

Autumn Winter 21 has produced lots of fashion surprises, from the penchant for wearing sequins post lockdown to an utter zeal for dressing up and finding our way back into high heels.

However, one retail development which may take shoppers by surprise today is the prospect of ‘Posh Penneys’ which is poised to land in stores later this week.

Penneys may have started out originally on Dublin's Mary Street in 1969 with a ‘cheap as chips’ and ‘pile them high’ retail strategy.

However, the company, now known as Primark worldwide, is launching “affordable investment pieces” with the introduction of luxe touches including its most expensive fashion coat ever.

The elevated products are part of a capsule fashion range called ‘The Primark Edit’ collection and the range includes a double-breasted wool blend coat in two colours, priced at €60.

Expand Close Green Wool Blend Coat, €60, from The Primark Edit / Facebook

Green Wool Blend Coat, €60, from The Primark Edit

There are 80 pieces in The Primark Edit across womenswear clothing, accessories, footwear and nightwear.

The whole concept behind the range is to have timeless pieces that shoppers will love, and wear, season after season.

And in a first for the company, Primark will be selling a little luxury element with cashmere-blended jumpers on sale for €22.

Expand Close Cashmere blend jumper in cream, €22 from The Primark Edit / Facebook

Cashmere blend jumper in cream, €22 from The Primark Edit

The fast fashion company, which runs its worldwide operations from a HQ on Dublin’s Parnell Street, is famous for interpreting seasonal trends and catwalk looks for the mass market at an affordable price.

‘Primark’ and ‘investment’ may not have been two words often put together in the same consumer fashion sentence before but the company is clearly watching the retail landscape very intently and evolving with every opportunity.

Earlier this month, Primark announced a sustainability pledge and committed to ensuring all its clothes are made using recycled or more sustainably sourced materials, reducing waste, halving carbon emissions and pursuing a living wage for workers in its supply chain.

On the eve of launching its latest retail innovative, Primark said the capsule range had been “carefully curated to include timeless silhouettes that can be worn and re-styled year after year”.

Primark stores were shuttered for months on end during lockdown and it had no e-commerce website to pivot to.

In this latest venture, Primark didn’t design a new collection from scratch. Instead it’s their edit of the season pulled together with pieces which sell at different price points across the store and chosen because of their colour, silhouette, fabrication and layering potential - all key ingredients to creating a timeless capsule wardrobe.

Since lockdown hit, the concepts of ‘buying less and buying better’ and the importance of sustainability in fashion have emerged as two of the major retail learnings in the last 18 months.

So what's in this new capsule collection arriving into selected stores at the end of this week?

Top of the price scale, there's the double-breasted wool blend coat with brass buttons (€60) in brown and also in green and that price is the most expensive coat that Primark have ever offered in womenswear to date.

The €22 cashmere blend jumpers in cream and in charcoal grey are certainly a talking point and the composition is 10pc cashmere.

Classic shapes are given special love like the beige cotton mac for €45 and again, it is the most expensive ladies' mac that Primark have ever sold.

Expand Close Beige cotton Mac, €45, The Primark Edit / Facebook

Beige cotton Mac, €45, The Primark Edit

There are lots of elevated possibilities from the glossy satin twill coat (€30) in stone or black twinned with a sweatshirt and jogger co-ords made from organic cotton and recycled polyester from the Primark Cares range and priced at €16 each.

The collection includes classic womenswear and accessories from sleepwear to shoes, hats and scarves, blazers to trousers.

The latter is handy as people return to the commute and navigate new dressing styles for the hybrid office experience.

There’s a trouser suit (blazer from €30, trousers from €17) and also what they call ‘the perfect white shirt’ for €17.

Tonal and sophisticated colour choices from cream, blush, beige, grey, green, brown, apricot and black will be key to the success of this range which is being launched globally and will go into selected stores amongst its family of 398 store in 14 countries including Europe and North America.

Some of the pieces have quite a designer vibe, from a cream wool blend coat for €50, designed to layer up over the cashmere blend jumpers, to the silky feel pyjamas and lingerie co-ords including a pretty bralet with its eyelash lace detail trim.

Expand Close Lingerie Set, The Primark Edit / Facebook

Lingerie Set, The Primark Edit

Accessories include leather loafers €25, chunky wool-blended scarves €16 and matching beanies at €8 and €7.

Commenting on the new range, Primark product director Paula Dumont Lopez said: “We have elevated the quality of some of our classic silhouettes with a focus on timeless design on the feel and finish, at an affordable price.”

“Long-lasting, stylish fashion choices should be accessible to everyone,” she added.

The clothing range will be available in sizes 4 to 20 and from 2XS to 2XL.

The collection will be available in selected stores including Mary Street, Blanchardstown, O’Connell Street, Swords, Dundrum, Liffey Valley in Dublin and Newbridge, Co Kildare.